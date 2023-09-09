5 useful baking soda hacks you should know

This item has been around for ages and it has so many other uses other than in bread or cake.

Here are five useful baking soda hacks you should know;

1. Solution for bad breath

Bad breath, or halitosis, can be quite embarrassing and shatter your confidence. Baking soda can help combat this. It's as easy as mixing 1/2 teaspoon of baking soda in a glass of warm water. Gargle and swish the solution in your mouth for 30 seconds before spitting it out.

This helps neutralise acidic conditions in the mouth, making it less hospitable for odour-causing bacteria. You could also use baking soda as a toothpaste.

2. Combating armpit odour

Body odour can also be treated with baking soda. The alkaline nature of baking soda helps neutralise the acids produced by sweat and inhibits the growth of odour-causing bacteria.

Simply mix a small amount of baking soda with water to form a paste. Apply this paste to clean, dry underarms. Allow it to dry before getting dressed. Reapply as needed throughout the day.

3. Fire extinguisher

In emergencies, baking soda can act as a fire extinguisher for small grease fires. This is because of its ability to release carbon dioxide when heated; that helps smother the flames and prevent the fire from spreading.

4. Bathroom cleaning

Baking soda is also a great cleaning agent and can be used for the bathroom. Its abrasive yet non-abrasive nature makes it a fantastic household cleaner.

It can be used to scrub sinks, stovetops, and ovens, as well as to remove stains from fabrics and carpets. Mixed with water or vinegar, it creates a powerful cleaning paste.

5. Stopping itching

Whether it is caused by insect bites, rashes, or minor skin irritations, itches can be annoying. Thankfully, baking soda is there to help.

Baking soda's alkaline properties can help balance pH levels on the skin's surface, soothing irritation and itching.

Simply mix baking soda with a small amount of water to form a paste. Apply the paste directly to the itchy area. Allow it to sit for 10-15 minutes, then rinse with cool water. Repeat as needed for relief.

