10 DIY baking soda solutions for your home, skin and health
Baking soda is an affordable, all-natural solution that can make your life a little bit easier.
It’s also useful around the house, for your skin, and for your health. Its ability to clean and soothe makes it a go-to for homemade solutions.
Here are 10 uses of baking soda you should know:
- Create your own DIY face scrub for exfoliating your skin by mixing baking soda with honey or mild oil. Massage the mixture gently to remove dead skin cells.
- Baking soda can be used as a teeth whitener. Simply mix baking soda with a small amount of water to create a paste, then brush your teeth as usual for a brighter smile.
- Find relief from aches by adding a couple of cups of baking soda to your bath. This can help soothe irritated skin and help relieve muscle aches.
- In the event of a small grease fire, use baking soda to quench the flames. Do not use water on grease fires.
- Deodorise fabrics, carpets, rugs, and even your gym bag by sprinkling baking soda, letting it sit for a while, and then cleaning it up.
- Scrub away burnt-on residue from pots and pans with a paste made from baking soda and water. This abrasive cleans cookware without causing damage. Rinse thoroughly afterwards.
- Keep your fridge smelling fresh and clean by placing an open box of baking soda on a shelf. It magically absorbs unpleasant odours, leaving your fridge smelling clean.
- For occasional heartburn or indigestion, dissolve 1/2 teaspoon of baking soda in a glass of water. This simple solution can provide temporary relief.
- Soothe sunburned skin by making a paste with water and applying it to affected areas.
- Unclog drains easily by pouring baking soda followed by vinegar down the drain. Allow it to sit for a while, then flush with hot water to clear minor clogs.
Baking soda is a powerful little ingredient, so always use it with care.
