5 creatures that can live without a heart 

Most living creatures, like humans and animals, rely on a heart to survive. However, nature is full of surprises!

Some extraordinary creatures exist without a heart and thrive in their own ways. Imagine life without a heart—it sounds impossible, but not for them.

These creatures have adapted over millions of years to survive in harsh conditions, developing fascinating ways to live. Their lives remind us how diverse and adaptable life can be.

1. Jellyfish

Jellyfish are among the most ancient creatures on Earth, dating back over 500 million years. These fascinating sea creatures have no brain, no blood, and no heart. Instead of relying on a circulatory system, jellyfish absorb oxygen directly through their thin skin. Their gelatinous bodies are designed to move gracefully in water, pushing nutrients to where they are needed. Despite their simple structure, jellyfish are highly efficient predators, using their tentacles to catch food and survive.

2. Starfish

Sea stars, commonly called starfish, are beautiful marine creatures with no need for a heart. Instead, they use a water vascular system to move nutrients and oxygen throughout their bodies. This system allows them to pump seawater into their arms, giving them the strength to move and grip surfaces. Sea stars are not only heartless survivors but also excellent regenerators—they can regrow lost limbs, making them a true wonder of nature.

3. Flatworms

Flatworms are tiny, fascinating creatures that live in water or damp environments. They have no heart, brain, or lungs. Flatworms rely on diffusion to survive, which means oxygen and nutrients pass through their thin bodies directly from their surroundings. This simple but effective process allows flatworms to live without a circulatory system.

5. Sea sponges

Sponges might seem like plants, but they are actually animals. These simple creatures have no heart, brain, or nervous system. Sponges survive by filtering water through their porous bodies, extracting oxygen and nutrients directly from the water. Their survival method is as calm and unhurried as their appearance. Sponges have existed for millions of years, without a heart.

5. Corals

Corals are another group of marine animals that can live without a heart. They may look like colourful underwater plants, but they are actually tiny creatures called polyps. Corals get their energy through a symbiotic relationship with algae that live in their tissues. They also filter nutrients from the water, thriving as a collective rather than as individual organisms. Corals form reefs that are home to countless marine species, making them vital to ocean ecosystems.