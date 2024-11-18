5 countries that do not have airports

But have you ever wondered if there are countries that do not have airports? There are. Although rare, these countries have other means of transport and it does not include flying.

Here are five countries from around the world that do not have airports.

1. Andorra

Andorra is a beautiful country located between France and Spain. This beautiful country, although a good tourist location, does not have an airport. It is said that this is because Andorra is surrounded by the Pyrenees mountain range, with peaks nearly 3000 metres high. This means, having an airport will come with risks and complexities. To visit Andorra, travellers have to fly to nearby cities like Lérida, Barcelona, or Girona, all within a 200 km radius.

2. Vatican City

The Vatican City is one of the smallest countries in the world. It is said that it has a population of about 800 residents. Aside from its small size, the Vatican City is also popular for not having an airport. This country also does not have rivers or large bodies of water for alternative transportation. Residents and visitors rely on nearby airports like Fiumicino and Ciampino and trains when leaving the Vatican City.

3. Monaco

Monaco is another country that does not have an airport. Just like that Vatican city, Monaco is a very small nation. It is surrounded by France on three sides and visitors often arrive via helicopter or yacht. Others use the nearby Nice Côte d'Azur Airport in France, followed by a short drive.

4. San Marino

This country is located near Vatican City, and its small size makes having an airport a challenge. But San Marino makes up for this with its relatively flat terrain crisscrossed by an extensive road network, making it easy for residents to access various parts of Italy. Travellers rely on the airport in Rimini, Italy, and others use nearby airports in Bologna, Florence, Venice, and Pisa.

5. Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein is another small country that has a perimeter of just under 75 km. This country does not have an airport because there is simply no space for it. It is said that if Liechtenstein were to build an airport, it might encroach into the territory of neighbouring countries. Travellers rely on cars or buses to reach Zürich Airport, approximately 120 km away.