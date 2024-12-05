5 cities with the best Christmas decorations

One of the best things about Christmas is the festive decorations found in many cities.

These lights, art pieces, installations, and decorations get people excited and into a festive mood really quickly. Not to mention that they are quite beautiful

Cities with the most beautiful Christmas lights

Here are the most beautiful cities during Christmas in no particular order.

1. Rockefeller Centre, New York City, New York

The Rockefeller Centre's Norway spruce tree in New York City, lit with 45,000 lights since 1933, is a must-see for Christmas lovers.

Over half a million people walk by the tree daily, stopping to skate on the ice rink.

2. Luci d'Artista, Salerno, Italy

Luci d'Artista, a Christmas festival in Salerno, will be celebrated from November 29 to the end of January 2025.

The event will be held in the city's gardens and squares. The festival features light installations like an LED night sky replica, an illuminated zoo, and lemon tree-shaped lights.

3. Symphony of Lights, Hong Kong

Hong Kong at Christmas has many holiday markets, window displays, and Christmas concerts.

The Symphony of Lights multimedia light show has an extravagant neon display across over 40 skyscrapers along Victoria Harbour, which is truly beautiful.

4. Amsterdam Light Festival, The Netherlands

Amsterdam's Amsterdam Light Festival, an annual event featuring international artists, will begin on November 28.

It will be the 750th anniversary of light installations on the city's famous canals. It's truly a beautiful sight.

5. Oxford Street, London, England

A must-see for any traveller to London is the West End, which is renowned for its magnificent

Christmas displays and decorations. Oxford Street, which is close to theatres that show plays and musicals, is well-known for its yearly light shows and its stunning array of eateries and retail establishments