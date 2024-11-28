5 ancient homes that have survived for thousands of years 

These ancient homes tell stories of cultures long gone, of families that lived in them and made them a home long before we were born.

Their walls have seen countless generations, witnessed the rise and fall of empires, and held the memories of people who lived in them in a world very different from ours.

Here’s a look at five incredible ancient homes that have survived for thousands of years:

1. The cliff dwellings of Mesa Verde, USA

In Colorado, the cliff dwellings of Mesa Verde stand as a testament to the ingenuity of the Ancestral Puebloans, who lived in this area from the 6th to the 12th centuries. These homes are built directly into the cliffs, offering protection from the harsh weather and potential invaders.

The cliffside caves were carved into sandstone, and the structures inside were made from wood and stone. The most famous of these homes is Cliff Palace, a complex of rooms and courtyards that appears almost as if it grew out of the rock itself.

These homes have withstood the test of time, and though they are now a UNESCO World Heritage site, they still give us a glimpse into how humans adapted to their environment thousands of years ago.

2. The Pyramids of Giza, Egypt

While we usually think of pyramids as tombs for pharaohs, the Pyramids of Giza also housed workers and families who helped build and maintain these enormous structures. Built around 4,500 years ago, these pyramids, particularly the Great Pyramid of Khufu, are some of the most iconic and enduring symbols of ancient civilisation.

Although they were designed for royal burials, the workers who lived nearby in the workers’ village created homes made of mud brick. These homes, though simple, were well-designed to cope with Egypt's extreme heat and dry climate. Many of these homes have been uncovered by archaeologists, offering insight into the lives of the people who helped build one of the world's most famous landmarks.

3. Skara Brae, Scotland

Located on the Orkney Islands in Scotland, Skara Brae is a prehistoric village that dates back to around 3,000 BCE. It is one of the best-preserved examples of Neolithic life. The homes here were made of stone, with thick walls that helped insulate the interiors from the cold winds and harsh weather. The houses are remarkably well-preserved, with furniture like stone beds and dressers still visible in the homes.

The village was abandoned for unknown reasons, but the structures were sealed off and protected, preserving them for future generations.

4. The Cave Homes of Matera, Italy

Matera, a city in southern Italy, is famous for its ancient cave dwellings, some of which have been inhabited for over 9,000 years. These homes, carved directly into the limestone rock, are known as "Sassi."

The Sassi dwellings are thought to have been used continuously for thousands of years, with modern residents adapting the caves into homes with running water and electricity. What makes these cave homes so remarkable is their ability to blend ancient techniques with modern living, creating a living history that bridges the past and present.

5. The Adobe Homes of Taos Pueblo, USA

Taos Pueblo, located in New Mexico, USA, is a living community that has been continuously inhabited for over 1,000 years. The homes here are made from adobe—sun-dried clay and straw—and are built in a multi-story style with thick walls that help insulate against the extreme temperatures. The pueblo is still home to Native American families today, and it continues to be a place of culture and tradition. The adobe buildings have survived for so long because of the strong construction techniques used by the Taos people, who have passed down their knowledge of building and preserving these homes for generations.