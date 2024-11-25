3 ways to hold a knife and cut like a chef

For most home cooking, whether you're dicing onions for jollof rice or slicing tomatoes for stew, mastering the right knife techniques can elevate your cooking experience. Holding a knife correctly improves efficiency and ensures safety and precision. Here are three essential knife-holding techniques that will have you cutting like a professional chef in no time.

1. The pinch grip

This is the most popular method among professional chefs and for a good reason it provides maximum control and precision.

How to do it: Grip the blade with your thumb and index finger just where the blade meets the handle. Wrap the rest of your fingers around the handle.

Why it works: This grip gives you excellent control over the knife, allowing for clean, consistent cuts. It’s perfect for tasks like chopping vegetables or slicing fruits, common in Nigerian dishes like egusi or vegetable soup.

Pro Tip: Practice this grip slowly to get comfortable. It may feel odd at first, but it reduces strain and increases accuracy.

2. The handle grip

This method is beginner-friendly and a great starting point for anyone new to knife skills.

How to do it: Hold the handle firmly with all your fingers wrapped around it, much like holding a regular tool.

Why it works: It’s easy to learn and provides a good grip for basic chopping or slicing tasks. However, it’s less precise than the pinch grip, so it’s best used for tasks that don’t require intricate cuts, like slicing yam or cutting plantains.

Pro tip: Ensure your hand isn’t too close to the blade. This grip is best for larger, heavier knives like those used to break down chicken or fish.

3. The claw technique

Though not a way to hold the knife itself, this hand positioning complements the above grips for safe and efficient cutting.

How to do it: Hold the food with your non-dominant hand, curling your fingers inward to form a “claw.” Your knuckles should guide the knife while keeping your fingertips tucked away from the blade.

Why it works: This technique prevents accidental cuts and gives you better control over the size and shape of your slices. It’s particularly helpful when cutting slippery or small items like okra or onions.

Pro tip: Pair the claw technique with the pinch grip for maximum efficiency.

Why knife skills matter