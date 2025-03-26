3 Gut health benefits of stewed apples & how to make them

Gut health is crucial to overall well-being, influencing digestion, immunity, and even mental health.
While many foods support digestive health, stewed apples stand out as a simple yet powerful option. Packed with fibre, antioxidants, and beneficial compounds, stewed apples can improve gut function and promote a balanced microbiome.
Here are three key benefits of including stewed apples in your diet and a simple guide on how to make them.
1) Rich in Pectin for Improved Digestion
Apples are naturally high in pectin, a type of soluble fibre that supports digestion. When apples are stewed, their pectin content becomes even more accessible, helping to:
Regulate bowel movements and prevent constipation
Feed beneficial gut bacteria, promoting a healthy microbiome
Soothe the digestive tract, making food easier to break down
Pectin acts as a prebiotic, meaning it provides nourishment for the good bacteria in your gut, which are essential for digestion and overall gut balance.
ALSO READ: 3 differences between red and green apples
2) Gentle on the Stomach and Easy to Digest
Unlike raw apples, which can sometimes be difficult to digest for those with sensitive stomachs, stewed apples are much gentler. The cooking process breaks down the fibres, making them easier for the body to process. This is particularly beneficial for people with:
Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) or other digestive disorders
Recovering from digestive issues, such as after a stomach bug
A need for easily digestible foods due to illness or stress
By incorporating stewed apples into your diet, you can enjoy the benefits of apples without putting strain on your digestive system.
3) Helps Reduce Gut Inflammation
Stewed apples contain polyphenols and antioxidants that help reduce inflammation in the gut. Chronic inflammation in the digestive tract can lead to issues such as bloating, discomfort, and even conditions like leaky gut syndrome. The anti-inflammatory properties of stewed apples can:
Soothe the gut lining and support healing
Reduce oxidative stress, which contributes to gut-related issues
Aid in the management of inflammatory bowel conditions
By regularly consuming stewed apples, you can help keep gut inflammation in check and promote overall digestive health.
Yoghurt and Stewed Apple
How to Make Stewed Apples
Making stewed apples is simple and requires just a few ingredients.
Ingredients:
2 medium apples (any variety)
½ cup of water
½ teaspoon of cinnamon (optional)
1 teaspoon of honey or maple syrup (optional)
Instructions:
Peel, core, and chop the apples into small chunks.
Place them in a saucepan with water and cinnamon (if using).
Simmer on low heat for 10–15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the apples are soft.
If desired, add a small amount of honey or maple syrup for natural sweetness.
Mash slightly with a fork for a smoother texture or leave as is for a chunkier consistency.
Serve warm or store in the fridge for later use.
EXPLORE: An Apple A Day Keeps Cancer Away? 6 Reasons to Eat Fruits Daily
Stewed apples are more than just a comforting dish, they are a powerful food for gut health. Their high pectin content supports digestion, they are gentle on the stomach, and their anti-inflammatory properties promote a healthier gut environment.
Whether enjoyed on their own, mixed with spices like cinnamon, or added to other meals, stewed apples are a delicious and effective way to support your digestive system naturally. They can be eaten alone or as additives to yoghurt and oatmeals.
RECOMMENDED: Apple ring oatmeal pancakes