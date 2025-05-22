Peter Obi breaks silence on alleged ₦225bn debt talks with Tinubu in Rome

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has strongly denied media reports alleging he met with President Bola Tinubu in Rome to discuss a ₦225 billion scandal linked to Fidelity Bank.

In a statement issued on Thursday 22, Obi described the claim as "entirely false" and part of an orchestrated smear campaign to tarnish his reputation.

“Attacking Peter Obi has become a booming business for blackmailers. Even a quiet spiritual journey I took to Rome has now been turned into yet another opportunity for mischief,” he stated.

The controversial report suggested that Obi, who once served as a director at Fidelity Bank, sought Tinubu’s assistance over alleged financial improprieties tied to the institution.

However, Obi refuted any such meeting, asserting that he has not had any private engagement with the president since he took office.

“The only time I have had any contact with President Tinubu since he assumed office was during the inauguration Mass of Pope Leo XIV at Saint Peter’s Basilica in Rome.

“I greeted him briefly, as a matter of protocol and respect. That was it,” Obi said.

He also addressed the allegations regarding his ties to Fidelity Bank: “I do not own Fidelity Bank. Yes, I served as a director in three financial institutions during my career, including Fidelity, but the bank has over half a million shareholders, none of whom holds a majority stake.”

Obi accused unnamed political actors of spreading disinformation to damage his credibility.