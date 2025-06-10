Lawyers demand EFCC action on alleged $3bn fraud linked to ex-NNPCL boss

A group of Nigerian lawyers and civil society activists returned to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) headquarters in Abuja on Monday, June 9, demanding the immediate arrest and prosecution of Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari, former Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL).

The group, led by Barrister Ojonugwa Benjamine Theophilus, submitted a petition to the EFCC on April 25, 2025, accusing Kyari of misappropriating billions of dollars during his tenure.

Nearly seven weeks later, they say the anti-graft agency has yet to take concrete action.

“We are here today as a group of lawyers and concerned Nigerian youths to follow up on our earlier petition.

“It is now 46 days since we submitted our petition, which contained details of the billions of dollars allegedly misappropriated by Mele Kolo Kyari during his time as Group CEO of NNPCL, and yet no concrete action seems to have been taken by this commission to assuage the grievances of Nigerians who demand accountability from public office holders,” Theophilus told reporters outside the EFCC office.

Call for Kyari's probe

The group’s petition details allegations of misappropriation of funds, tax evasion, economic sabotage, and abuse of office—charges that Theophilus insists require urgent investigation.

“We are also chagrined that despite our well-written petition, the EFCC is yet to officially invite Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari for questioning,” he added.

Highlighting the importance of accountability in Nigeria’s fight against corruption, Theophilus emphasised that Nigerians expect decisive action.

“Nigeria belongs to all of us, and we all have a stake in the growth and development of this country. We wish to demand the immediate arrest and diligent prosecution of Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari to answer to the monumental economic and financial crimes he is alleged to have committed against the Nigerian state,” he said.