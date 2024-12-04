Amstel Malta turns 30, unveils stylish sleek can to celebrate legacy of excellence!

Amstel Malta has made history in the most exciting way possible, and it’s the kind of milestone you will want to relive. Celebrating 30 years of excellence, the premium malt drink unveils with a bold new look that celebrates both its legacy and the promise of more to come, with the new Sleek Can campaign tagged #SleekIsMore.

The star-studded event was nothing short of spectacular, showcasing the brand’s key moments and commitment to innovation. One of the major highlights was the unveiling of the new Amstel Malta Sleek Can.

It’s taller, sleeker and with a modern twist, a visual representation of Amstel Malta’s evolution over the last three decades. The new packaging design, stylish and contemporary, maintains the essence of Amstel Malta’s rich heritage and vision for the future.

What’s more, while the packaging may have changed, the premium and rich taste that sets it apart from all other malt drinks within its category.

Guests were treated to an immersive experience featuring captivating live music, pop choir and dance performances. The event also brought together Directors of Nigerian Breweries, Ambassadors of the brand, movies and entertainment industry personnels as well as loyal consumers who have supported the brand over the years.

Building on its continued support and investment in the film industry through owned platforms like Amstel Malta Box Office AMBO and its decade-long partnership with the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), the brand announced its latest partnership with the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF)—a collaboration that aims to empower and inspire the next generation of African creatives and storytellers

With this new sleek launch, Amstel Malta is reaffirming its place at the top—continuing to set the standard for premium quality and enjoyment. One thing is clear—Amstel Malta’s journey is only getting started. Here’s to another 30 years of redefining what it means to enjoy life’s best moments.

