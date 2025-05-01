Pulse logo
Pulse Region
Editions:GhanaKenyaHome

TVC News debuts Nigeria’s first AI-enabled anchors for its English, Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo and Pidgin bulletins

01 May 2025 at 17:12
#FeaturedPost

In keeping up with its commitment as the undisputed leader in innovative broadcasting, TVC  Communications is proud to announce yet another milestone as it redefines the media space  in line with global best practices and the technological developments that continue to shape  the media. 

Today, one of our flagship brands TVC News is introducing our first batch of Artificial  Intelligence (AI) news anchors. This pioneering innovation represents a significant milestone  in the broadcasting history of Nigeria, with AI anchors delivering news as it breaks in five  major languages; English, Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo and Pidgin which cut across the six geo-political  zones and a population of two hundred and forty million Nigerians -half of whom are below  the age of 45. 

With this new offering, AI anchors will complement and assist our human capital assets to  deliver and enhance the company’s strategic goals which include wider coverage, the fusion of  technological tools that would enhance delivery and broaden our footprints across a vast  network and most importantly, communicate to our diverse audience in the language they  understand. 

Every innovative idea is sometimes met with cynicism, outright opposition and potential  challenges including the preponderance of deep fakes. Our commitment is to continue to raise  the standard and maintain the highest sense of integrity, professionalism and the assurance to  our audience that we will always take proactive steps to mitigate the risks that these challenges  may pose as we remain focused and steadfast in delivering content to a discerning audience  and the next generation. 

Recommended For You
Pulse Picks
2024-10-28T11:03:14+00:00

Want a Deal? We’ve Got What You’re Looking For!

Whether you’re upgrading your kitchen, adding new staples to your closet, or giving your skincare routine a little refresh, we’ve found the best buys—at prices that won’t hurt your wallet.

As part of our initiative-taking measures, our innovation team has already begun the process  of implementing robust verification processes to include watermarking as a way of protecting  our intellectual property from malicious attacks. The team is collaborating closely with experts  to stay ahead of any threats. At the heart of this latest addition to our content offering is  transparency. We remain committed as an organisation that values your trust and our credibility. 

The CEO, Victoria Ajayi, is in the driver’s seat of this innovative milestone. In her words;

We are excited to be at the forefront of this innovation in Nigeria’s broadcast industry. Our AI  news anchors will enable us to take our news coverage to the next level as we showcase our  commitment to leveraging technology to drive growth using innovation.’

Mrs Ajayi continues to emphasize that AI anchors will not replace the organisation’s wealth of human talent. Across  the business units, TVC Communications boasts of a constellation of seasoned professionals  and will use AI anchors to showcase the dexterity and expertise of human talent. 

We wish to affirm that all content delivered by our AI news anchors will be carefully curated,  verified, and approved by our team of trained journalists and editors. We remain fully  committed to upholding the accuracy, balance, and neutrality of all news content in line with  the Nigerian Broadcasting Code. 

Furthermore, we have instituted a robust editorial oversight framework to ensure that AI generated news adheres to all regulatory and ethical standards, including sensitivity to national  values, language use, and cultural diversity. We are excited about the potential of this initiative  to reshape modern broadcasting while remaining grounded in the principles of responsible  journalism. 

With this introduction of AI anchors into Nigeria’s media space, a significant leap has been  achieved. TVC Communications is on a journey and inching towards consolidating its position  as a leader in the field of broadcasting across the continent. We will push the boundaries of  what is possible and remain committed to fusing innovative technologies with the day-to-day  business of news gathering and the creation of content. 

About TVC Communications 

TVC Communications is a privately owned, multi-platform, national and international full  service media organisation established in 2007 and headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria. TVC  Communications, owners of TVC News, TVC Entertainment, Max FM Lagos, Max FM  Abuja, Adaba FM and Yanga FM has a combined audience of over 27 million listeners and  viewers across its various platforms. 

For media contact 

Edward Akintara, Manager, Corporate Communications, PR & Marketing. 

TVC Communications, edward.akintara@tvccommunications.tv, + 234 803-260-0033

#FeaturedPost

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.