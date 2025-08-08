Gunna features Asake, Burna Boy, Wizkid on his new album 'The Last Wun'

American hip hop star Gunna has released a new album, 'The Last Wun', which packs 25 tracks and 5 collaborations.

The Atlanta rapper recruited Afrobeats superstars Asake, Wizkid, and Burna Boy, which gives the project a strong Nigerian representation.



The features also reflect Gunna's interaction with Afrobeats, which has been evident in his collaboration with gospel music star Victor Thompson on the remix of his hit single 'This Year (Blessings)'. The rapper also featured on Sarz's 'Happiness' alongside Asake.

On 'The Last Wun', Gunna features Burna Boy on 'wgtf', which carries hip hop production as opposed to the Afrobeats arrangement fans expected.

He also led Wizkid into hip-hop territory in 'forever be mine', where the Nigerian star showcased his rapping credentials. It's not different for Asake, who also delivers smooth rap flows on 'satisfaction'.

For the Nigerian trio, their appearances on Gunna's new album continue what has been a busy year for the award-winning stars.



Burna Boy recently released his 8th album 'No Sign of Weakness', with which he aimed to announce his relentlessness in his global domination.



Wizkid has been on a collaborating run all year, with his verse on Gunna's album, his 7th of the year. His guest appearances seem to be a precursor to a possible new project he recently teased on an Instagram live session.