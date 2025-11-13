Ned Nwoko Provides Evidence That He Didn’t Marry Regina When She Was 17

The marital conflict between Nigerian Senator Ned Nwoko and his actress wife, Regina Daniels, has exploded into the public domain.

The private affairs of the prominent couple are now being dissected on social media. Nwoko, 45, took to X (formerly Twitter) to issue a stinging denial of his wife's claims.

The billionaire lawyer is firmly disputing her assertion that she married him when she was only 17 years old. This Thursday, November 13, the senator did not hold back. He produced physical documentation to support his version of events amid growing tensions in their marriage.

Ned Nwoko vs Regina Daniels: Receipts, Age Claims, and Drug Allegations

Ned Nwoko's latest statement was a masterful blend of firm denial and yet again, highly personal allegations. The Senator directly addressed the claims regarding Regina's age at the time of their 2019 marriage.

“It has come to my attention that false claims are being circulated by Regina, suggesting that I married her when she was 17 years old. These claims are entirely untrue and misleading,” the senator wrote.

He then detailed their first conversation regarding her age. He claimed that Regina told him she was 21 years old at the time. Nwoko asserted that she provided her INEC voter’s card as proof of age, and claims the document shows her date of birth as October 10, 1998.

Nwoko maintains he has kept this document in his possession since that day. He even posted photographs of the front and back of the supposed voter’s card as definitive proof.

Nwoko’s rebuttal then took a much darker turn. He did not confine his statement to verifiable records. He also launched highly personal attacks on his wife's mental state and history. The senator urged the public to approach all Daniels’ claims "with caution and discernment,” while adding: "especially taking into account her current mental condition, having started and abandoned her rehabilitation from illegal drug addiction.”

Nwoko insists, “the facts are verifiable and indisputable”, urging the public to believe the official records over Regina Daniels’ current claims.

The Background: Marriage, Age Controversy, and Legal Troubles

The relationship between Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels has been subject to intense public scrutiny since its inception. The 40-year age gap between the couple became an immediate national talking point. Their traditional marriage took place in 2019.

At the time, media speculation wildly circulated that Regina was only 17 or 18. This triggered widespread criticism. Nwoko has always maintained that his wife was an adult, legally and morally capable of consenting to the union. He pointedly referenced an earlier BBC interview granted by Regina’s mother, which also supported the claim that Regina was older than media reports suggested.

According to the senator’s current timeline, their marriage took place six years ago, meaning Regina is 27 years old today.

The controversy is also compounded by recent legal issues surrounding Regina's immediate family. Her brother, Sammy West, has faced multiple arrests and serious legal issues in recent years.

However, he is currently understood to have been released on bail. The timing of the senator's public allegation of Regina's current mental condition and abandoned rehabilitation paints a complex picture. It suggests that the marriage crisis is still far from over despite Sammy’s temporary release.

Pulse earlier reported on highly severe counter-allegations Regina Daniels' made in response to Senator Ned Nwoko's statements. The actress alleged her husband possessed prior knowledge of her substance use and actively encouraged that use. This was allegedly done to ensure she was compliant with and could meet his specific sexual demands.