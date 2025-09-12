Two years later, Mohbad’s music continues to connect with the street

On September 12, 2023, the Nigerian music industry lost one of its finest voices in the street hop sensation, Mohbad, who commanded the dance floor and moved listeners with his neo-Fuji music.

Shortly after his passing, his last project, ‘Blessed’, enjoyed massive commercial success as listeners turned to his discography to mourn and connect with the star who spoke for the street.

Two years later, Mohbad’s music continues to find an audience among listeners who return to it in remembrance of the hitmaker who lit up the street music scene.

On the 2024 TurnTable End of the Year Chart, Mohbad was the 17th overall artist across streaming and radio. His EP ‘Blessed’ was among the top 30 most-streamed albums in Nigeria.

‘Egwu,’ his collaboration with Chike, was the NO. 2 song in Nigeria across streaming, radio, and TV. It was also the most-streamed country song in the country.

At the 17th Headies Awards, Mohbad earned 5 nominations, including for Best Street Hop and Song of the Year for his decisive contributions to Chike’s ‘Egwu’, which was one of the biggest songs of 2024.

He won three awards for Best Street Hop, Best Collaboration, and Viewers' Choice Award.



At the award ceremony held in Lagos, the late singer’s wife, Wunmi, and his song Liam received the awards on his behalf in an emotional moment that forced all present and the thousands watching globally to contend with the magnitude of the loss the industry suffered.

Tributes have continued to pour in for the late singer, with many emerging street acts paying homage to the musician who inspired them. Since his demise, over 50 tribute songs have been released.

Even as Mohbad’s remains at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital continue to await a final and proper send-off, fans are hoping that there will be a posthumous release to keep his memory alive.

Will there be a posthumous project release for Mohbad?

Pulse Nigeria reached out to ONErpm, the label that distributed Mohbad’s last project, ‘Blessed,’ to inquire about the possibility of a posthumous project release.



The label clarified that there was currently no song or project in the works at the moment or in the near future.

Considering the yet-to-be-resolved controversy that has followed his demise, it’s unlikely that the cache of unreleased songs he has would be shared with the public anytime soon.

While a posthumous release looks unlikely, Mohbad’s friend and Afrobeats star Bella Shmurda has shared plans to release a project in honour of the late musician.