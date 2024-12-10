The Weeknd sets new Spotify record for songs with 1 billion streams

The Weeknd continues his record-breaking feats.

In a new milestone, The Weeknd has become the artist with the most songs with over 1 billion Spotify streams after 24 of his songs crossed over a billion streams.

The Canadian singer is one of the biggest music stars globally whose music has garnered billions of streams and sold millions of concert tickets. With his latest feat, The Weeknd has now put more distance between himself and fellow Canadians Justin Bieber and Drake who both have 15 songs with over 1 billion Spotify streams.

Among the several records The Weeknd holds on Spotify is becoming the first person with over 100 million monthly listeners. He also holds the record for the most streamed song on Spotify with his hit single 'Blinding Light' garnering 4.6 billion streams.

All The Weeknd's 24 songs with over 1 billion streams as of December 12, 2024

1. Blinding Lights - 4,600,220,605

2. Starboy - 3,623,244,910

3. Die For You - 2,550,454,341

4. The Hills - 2,494,571,789

5. Save Your Tears - 2,189,872,506

6. Call Out My Name - 1,955,179,376

7. Can't Feel My Face - 1,858,376,969

8. Feel It Coming - 1,857,546,099

9. Earned It (Fifty Shades Of Grey) - 1,787,468,552

10. Save Your Tears (Remix) (with Ariana Grande) - Bonus Track - 1,709,150,354

11. Creepin' - 1,480,931,526

12. One Of The Girls (with JENNIE, Lily Rose Depp) - 1,443,790,107

13. Stargirl Interlude - 1,254,976,801

14. Reminder - 1,135,196,439659,072

15. I Was Never There - 1,129,263,820

16. Often - 1,065,298,962

17. Heartless - 1,047,271,519

18. After Hours - 1,047,118,673

19. Or Nah (feat. The Weeknd, Wiz Khalifa & DJ Mustard) - Remix - 1,041,060,634

20. Die For You (with Ariana Grande) - Remix - 1,040,731,723

21. Love Me Harder - 1,008,437,305

22. Moth To A Flame (with The Weeknd) - 1,006,785,790

23. Lost in the Fire (feat. The Weeknd) - 1,004,686,392

24. Popular - (with Playboi Carti & Madonna) - 1,001,276,022