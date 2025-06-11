Tems @ 30: Here are 7 major accomplishments by the international superstar

Nigerian international superstar Tems is one of the biggest music stars in the world.



Since captivating listeners on her 2020 EP 'For Broken Ears,' Tems has become one of the most respected voices in global music, whose work has earned her multiple awards.

From making a decisive contribution to Wizkid's 'Essence' to making history with her hit single 'Love Me Jeje,' Tems has become one of the African artists putting the continent on the map.

As she turns 30, here are 7 major milestones she has recorded so far in an illustrious career that continues to reach new heights.

Two-time Grammy Winner

Tems has won two Grammy awards, with the first being for Best Melodic Rap Performance for her part on Future's 'Wait For U' featuring Drake.



She became the first Nigerian to win the prize for Best African Music Performance at the 67th Grammys for her single 'Love Me Jeje'.

Debut at NO. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Tems holds the record for being the first and only Nigerian artist to debut at the summit of the Billboard Hot 100.



She achieved this feat with her appearance on Future's 'Wait For U', which debuted at NO. 1.

Won The BET for Best International Act

In 2022, Tems made history by becoming the first African female artist to win the BET Award for Best International Act.



At the ceremony, she also won for Best Collaboration with Wizkid for 'Essence', thus making them the first Nigerian to win outside of the International categories.



She also became the first and only Nigerian artist to win two BET Awards in one night.

Multiple RIAA Certifications

Tems has received multiple certifications in the United States, which reflects her commercial status in he country.



Her hit single 'Free Mind' has been certified 2x Platinum, while 'Higher' has received a platinum certification.



Her songs ' Me & U' and 'Found' featuring Brent Faiyaz, and her Grammy winning song 'Love Me Jeje' have all received RIAA Gold certifications.

FIFA Club World Cup Performance

Tems is set to join the list of artists who have performed at a FIFA tournament as she has been announced alongside Latino music star J Balvin and rapper Doja Cat as the headliners for the FIFA CWC Halftime Show in the United States.

Headies Record of the Year

Tems is one of the artists who have won the Headies Record of the Year Prize. She won he award with her song 'Burning' at the 17th Headies Awards.

Oscar Nomination