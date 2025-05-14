Tems' Grammy-winning song receives RIAA certification

In another landmark feat, Nigerian international superstar Tems is set to receive another RIAA certification.

As reported by the popular music chart news platform Chart Data, Tems' hit single 'Love Me Jeje' has surpassed 500K units in sales in the United States.

This makes the single eligible for an RIAA gold certification, which is a remarkable feat that comes barely 3 months after she recently added four new RIAA certifications to her collection.

This feat sees Tems extend her record as one of the highest RIAA-certified Nigerian artists whose success has positioned her as a global star.

'Love Me Jeje' is one of Tems' biggest hit songs, which won her second Grammy award for Best African Song Performance at the 67th ceremony.

In a testament to her huge fame, Tems was one of the stars who graced the 2025 MET Gala.

During an interview on the red carpet, Tems shared that African music is way more than just Afrobeats that the international audience is mostly familiar with.

She stated that other genres can follow in the path of Afrobeats to become global sounds.

Tems has particlaulr enjoyed success in the United States where she has collaborated with several heavy weight stars including Beyonce, Drake, and Future. On her debut album, 'Born In The Wild,' she featured American Grammy winning rapper J Cole with whom she shared the stage at the Dreamvile concert earlier in the year.