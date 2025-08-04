Should more Nigerian artists join MI Abaga in directly selling their songs to fans?

MI Abaga garnered the equivalent of 3 million streams from the sales of his latest single 'Mr Fantastic' on music marketplace EVEN, where fans can buy directly from the artists.

The multi-award-winning rapper released 4 versions of his latest single 'Mr Fantastic' on EVEN, where his Nigerian fans could purchase it for $1.31, which is ₦2,000, while fans in the United States and United Kingdom could buy it for $5 and £5 respectively.

By choosing to directly sell the song to fans before uploading it to streaming platforms, MI Abaga monetised his paying fan base, which offered him a viable and faster revenue source than streaming royalties.

For a veteran star like MI Abaga, whose commercial peak preceded the streaming era, directly selling to his paying fan base presents a more rewarding return for his music.

Should more Nigerian artists start selling directly to fans?

The practice of selling directly to fans is making a strong comeback in the global music market, where more artists are dissatisfied with the return of streaming royalties.

Platforms like EVEN, Bandcamp, DistroKid, TuneCore, OnlyFans, and Ditto Music offer artists the chance to sell music and exclusive content directly to their fans, often before it's available on traditional streaming services.

The possibility of making revenue from direct sales to fans is an avenue worth exploring by Nigerian artists.

Artists with strong fan bases and communities can leverage this by setting prices that reflect the purchasing power of their Nigerian audience while giving their diaspora fans the chance to pay a higher fee.

Selling directly to fans presents a business model that limits the control of labels and distributors exert on them through advances and other financial inducements.



It's a win for the artists who make more money from their art and for the supportive fans who get incentives in the form of exclusive content, limited merchandise, and early access to concert tickets.

The major challenge for Nigerian artists would be Nigeria's current economic reality, which has greatly reduced the disposable income for a vast young population grappling with record inflation and unemployment.

In a country where a bulk of the mainstream is sustained by the same listener base, it will be difficult for fans to purchase music from all their favourite artists.



Hence, a direct-to-fans platform is more suitable for musicians who have carved a niche for themselves and built a strong community that can sustain them outside of the mainstream.