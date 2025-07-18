Report shows Nigerians stream more local music than other African countries

A report by Luminate shows that 60% of the streams coming from Nigeria goes to Nigerian artists and songs. This is more than any other country in Africa and the Middle East.

The report reflects the growth of music streaming in Nigeria, where a huge young population is still only ditching piracy for music streaming.

In Spotify's fiscal report for 2024, it was reported that local consumption of Nigerian content grew by 206% with local listeners creating over 6M playlists.

The report also reveals that the number of Nigerian artists generating ₦10 million in royalties from Spotify has more than doubled since 2023 and more than tripled compared to 2022 figures, underscoring the explosive commercial growth of Nigerian music globally.

Why are Nigerians consuming more local music?

The popularity of Nigerian music has continued to soar over the years. This is thanks to the efforts of prominent figures and government policies that encouraged local content.



The decision to platform local content over two decades ago has helped shape an ecosystem where Nigerians embrace local music, which has also evolved to meet the tastes and demands of listeners.

Today, Afrobeats is one of Nigeria's foremost cultural exports, with Nigerians firmly in the driving seat.



The cultural connection of local music and the gratification it offers appeals to Many Nigerians who prefer it to foreign music.

Why then are the streaming royalties low?

Although Nigerians consume more local content and contribute handsomely to the streams of Nigerian artists, the royalties are quite small compared to other major markets.

The reason for this is mainly economic.

Low Subscription Fees

Music streaming platforms charge a subscription that is often commensurate with the economic realities of the different countries.

In Nigeria, users pay very low fees to stream music as the economic reality doesn't support a higher fee.

Nigerians pay ₦ 1,300 for Spotify Premium, ₦ 1,700 for YouTube Music Premium, ₦ 1000 for Apple Music, Boomplay, and Audiomack, respectively.



These low subscription rates mean that the royalties for Nigerian streams will carry commensurate value.

Type of Account

Aside from Apple Music, all other streaming platforms offer freemium ad-supported streams.



If more Nigerian listeners are freemium users, this would also affect the value of royalty payouts from the country.

Are Nigerians doing enough?

At the moment, Nigerian music consumers are supporting local content even in the face of harsh economic realities.



The high cost of data and low wages mean that many Nigerians don't have the disposable income to afford music streaming.



Nigerians deserve to be appreciated for supporting local content rather than being condescended to for the low royalty revenue their streams offer.

The onus is on the government to create policies that would ensure economic growth.

A better economy would mean more disposable income that would invariably lead more people to embrace music streaming.