Seyi Vibez leads Apple Music Nigeria Top Songs of 2024 list

Apple Music has released its list of the most streamed songs in Nigeria in 2024 and the top 20 is dominated by songs released in 2023.

Omah Lay's 'Holy Ghost' ranks at number 2 while 'Cast' Shallipopi's hit collaboration with rapper Odumodublvck enters at number 3.



Kizz Daniel's chart topping single 'Twe Twe' is the number 4 most streamed song of 2024 on Apple Music Nigeria while Seyi Vibez earned his second top five song with 'Cana' which rounds off the top 5.



Other songs in the top 10 includes Wizkid's 'IDK' featuring Zlatan and Chike & Mohbad's 'Egwu'. 'Tshwala Bam' remix featuring Burna Boy makes TitoM & Yuppe the only non Nigerian lead artists in the top 50.



14 songs in the top 20 were released in 2023 with Burna Boy's 'Higher', Ayo Maff & Fireboy DML's 'Dealer', Ruger & BNXN's 'POE', and Young Jonn's 'Bahamas' are the songs released in 2024.



Some observers including music journalist Joey Akan has described the dominance of 2023 songs on the top section of the list as a reflection of the poor year 2024 has been for Nigerian music.



Other notable insights on the list is the absense of a female artist in the top 20 with Ayra Starr scoring the highest entry for a female act with a number 24 entry for her single 'Bad Vibes' featuring Seyi Vibez.