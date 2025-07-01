Seyi Vibez joins the list of Nigerian artists with over 1 Billion Spotify streams

In another career milestone, Nigerian hitmaker Seyi Vibez has joined the list of Nigerian artists who have surpassed 1 billion Spotify streams.

This marks a high point in the career of the superstar who has become one of the most viral artists since breaking into the mainstream in 2022 with his hit single 'Chance'.

Seyi Vibez's 1 billion Spotify streams come off the back of his consistent release of albums that have seen him drop 7 solo projects and 1 compilation album in 3 years.

This volume has played a major part in boosting his streams along with a series of successful collaborations, including the hit single 'Gwagwalada' with BNXN and 'Bad Vibes' with Ayra Starr, which have surpassed 78 million and 52 million Spotify streams, respectively.

2025 has gotten off to a busy year for the street pop star who released yet another surprise project in February with the 4-track 'Children of Africa' EP.



The EP marked the start of a new journey for the artist who made the news for parting ways with his former label in 2024.



'Shaolin' off the EP has enjoyed success and became one of the biggest Nigerian singles in the first half of 2025.

The hitmaker recently showed another dimension to his artistry with the release of his single 'Pressure' which he completely delivered in English in what is an unprecedented move for the singer.