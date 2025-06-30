Top 10 songs in the first half (H1) of 2025 (Pulse List)

2025 got off on an exciting note with gospel star Lawrence Oyor's hit single 'Favour' capturing the audience's desire for music that uplifts in the face of harsh economic realities. 6 months into the year, several stars have released new projects and singles that have dominated social media and speakers around the country. So far, from Famous Pluto's 'Na Scra' making him the latest hitmaker on the scene to Davido reinforcing his place as Afrobeats' most prolific hitmaker , 2025 has so far treated listeners to a fine collection of hit records.

Here are the top 10 songs for the first half of 2025 as selected by Pulse Music Desk. The songs on this list were released between January 1 - June 29, 2025.

They were selected for their commercial success, mass appeal, and longevity.

10. Ginger Me - Niniola For 10 years, Niniola has dazzled listeners with her captivating blend of Afrobeats and House music which she shares colourful stories that challenges Nigeria's sexual conservatism . On 'Ginger Me', she deploys sweet melodies and street-relatable writing that continues her trend of promoting female sexual liberation while also educating listeners on safe practices.

9. Al Jannah - Kizz Daniel feat Bella Shmurda and OdumoduBlvck Kizz Daniel shows his ability to capture the people's pulse on this record that share the universal pain of lossing a loved one while equally reminding listeners of our mortality.

8. No Turning Back II - Gaise Baba X Lawrence Oyor The old hymn 'I Have Decided To Follow Jesus' received a vibrant reimagination by talented genre-fusing gospel star Gaise Baba, whose call-and-response melodies encourage listeners to have their eyes on the prize. The song went viral on social media, especially on TikTok where it sparked a "No Going Back" campaign.

7. Shaolin - Seyi Vibez Street pop hitmaker Seyi Vibez brings his electrifying delivery to the mara genre with the song 'Shaolin'. His breathless delivery, free-form writing, and uptempo production combine to deliver a party-starting anthem.

6. Na Scra - Famous Pluto Famous Pluto is evidence that lightning can strike thrice in the same spot. The rising star is the third from the Uzama clan that has delivered hitmakers Shallipopi and ZerryDL. With 'Na Scra', Pluto announces himself as a hitmaker, adding his voice to the growing Benin music hub.

5. Pity This Boy - Odumodublvck featuring Victony Rapper Odumodublvck showcases his melody-molding skills with a hit song, 'Pity This Boy' featuring Victony. Combining relatable writing and infectious melody, Odumodublvck tells the story of love, leisure, and loyalty with the cinematic retro Nollywood ambiance that shapes many of his songs.

4. My Darling - Chella "Sweet Melody" is Chella's tagline, and it's also the biggest selling point of his music. His hit single 'My Darling,' is one of the most ubiquitous songs of 2025 that enjoyed huge commercial success both in Nigeria and internationally where it has received remixes from Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz and UK rapper Not3s.

3. Hey Jago - Poco Lee, Shoday, and Raman Jago Nigerian street pop gets one certified banger in 2025 thanks to the partnership of the versatile star Poco Lee and street pop star Shoday, who combine to make a song after the colourful and aspirational lifestyle of fashion entrepreneur Raman Jago. The record has dominated the street where listeners reply to the rousing call of 'Hey Jago' with leg work and swaggering sing-along.

2. Laho - Shallipopi Hitmaker Shallipopi delivers another easy hit with the combination of his Benin heritage, hip hop, and Afrobeats. From the captivating melodies, memorable lyrics, and swaggering flow, 'Laho' is a feel-good hit that has won the hearts of listeners at home and abroad.

1. With You - Davido and Omah Lay Combining Highlife melodies while interpolating lines from Bright Chimezie's 'Because of English' and Alpha Blondy's 'Sweet Fanta Diallo', Davido and Omah Lay delivered a sensational hit that has swept across the country. The Tempoe-produced song has become the biggest from his album '5ive' and also the biggest song in Nigeria in the first half of 2025.