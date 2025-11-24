Olamide Shows Why He’s the King in Sold Out London Concert

Nigerian hip hop icon Olamide made history Sunday night as the first African rapper to sell out the 12,500-capacity OVO Wembley Arena.



Fans packed the venue to celebrate a milestone in Nigerian music, and the rapper received a plaque onstage to celebrate the achievement. The atmosphere was electric, as if Lagos had been transported to London, with most of the arena buzzing with energy and excitement.



The concert was also livestreamed on his YouTube page and was watched by thousands who experienced the rapper's first London headline concert since 2016.

Highlights from the Show

Olamide kicked off the night by performing some of his most popular hits, including ‘The Money’, ‘Don’t Stop’, ‘Infinity’, and ‘Eleda Mi O’. The night was also a true reflection of his superstar status, as he delivered hit after hit while thousands of fans sang along to the lyrics.



One of the concert’s viral moments came when the rapper performed his single ‘Lambebe’, released 11 years ago, and the crowd sang every word. The staying power of his music and the sheer love from the fans led him to remind everyone that no one captures the culture’s pulse better.

“Dem say I no get fans again, e no better for them,” he said to a cheering crowd whose lives he has soundtracked with his collection of hits.

The YBNL Nation Turned Up For Their King

As a label boss, Olamide’s YBNL has helped propel several stars to success. At his London concert, he relived this legacy as he brought out some of the stars who have gone through his label’s pipeline.



His first-ever signee, Lil Kesh, was the first to take the stage before Asake and Pheelz also came on stage to thrill fans with a rendition of their hit single.



Olamide’s impact extends beyond his label. His guest verses have rocketed artists to fame, and some of these stars, like Bella Shmurda, joined him on stage to honour him alongside other stars like Joeboy, Seyi Vibez, and Ashidapo at the concert that showcased his longevity and influence on the Nigerian music scene.

Olamide’s Legacy

Olamide Gbenga Adedeji has consistently pushed the boundaries of Nigerian music. A rapper, singer, songwriter, and record executive, Olamide is regarded as one of the most influential artists in Africa, shaping the careers of several Afrobeats stars. He records in both Yoruba and English, blending cultural authenticity with global appeal.

Olamide has also made history offstage. In 2013, he became the first Nigerian artist to sign an endorsement deal with Cîroc. More recently, he received his first Grammy nomination at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards for Amapiano alongside Asake, becoming the first-ever nomination for an African rapper. In 2025, Billboard listed him among its Global Power Players, cementing his international influence. Olamide’s show proves that not just Afrobeats, but Naija rap as well has global appeal, and that Nigerian artists in this genre can command major venues abroad. Fans echoed this sentiment throughout the night, celebrating a moment that belongs to both the artist and the culture he represents.

His career also shows that he’s on a lane of his own , commanding respect and setting benchmarks for the next generation of African musicians. He continues to define what success looks like for African rap on the world stage. Read Next: Grammy Explains Why Moliy's ‘Shake It to the Max’ Wasn’t Nominated

