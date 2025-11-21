Grammy Explains Why Moliy's ‘Shake It to the Max’ Wasn’t Nominated

The Recording Academy has clarified why Moliy’s global smash ‘Shake It to the Max’ didn’t make it onto the final nomination list for the 2026 Grammy Awards, despite being one of the most successful records of the eligibility year.



Fans were expecting the song to be a strong contender in Best African Music Performance and Best Global Music Performance, but the Academy says the track simply didn’t qualify based on its submission status.

Part Two, Not Remix

According to a statement shared with Billboard, the song was submitted as a remix, and under Grammy rules, remixes are not eligible for those categories, even if they contain new compositions or updated arrangements.



While the February 21 version featuring Shenseea and Skillibeng technically counted as a new recording, it still had to follow the submission guidelines attached to remix entries.

“It really is unfortunate that ‘Shake It to the Max’ isn’t eligible in the best African music performance and best global music performance categories this year,” the Recording Academy said. “We all acknowledge it is a massive song with significant cultural impact. Unfortunately, but quite simply, it was submitted as a remix, and as per our longstanding and published rules, remixes are just not eligible in these categories.”

The Academy notified the label of the ineligibility decision in late September. The team behind the record appealed and pushed for reconsideration, arguing that more than half of the updated version was newly composed. But the Recording Academy ultimately stood by the rule set, saying the decision was procedural rather than subjective.

‘Shake It to the Max’ Still Ruled 2025, Regardless

Even without a Grammy nomination, Moliy’s breakout hit remains one of the defining global success stories of 2025.



First released in December 2024, the song quickly picked up steam before exploding in 2025 thanks to a successful remix featuring Shenseea and Skillibeng. Multiple remixes followed, from Sean Paul, Gladdest, and even Major Lazer, helping the song travel across regions and genres without losing its identity.

By the time the viral dance challenge hit TikTok, the song had become unavoidable. More than 2.5 million user-created videos helped push it into mainstream dominance, earning top chart spots around the world.



Shake It to the Max' peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Global 200, hit No. 1 on the U.S. Songs chart, and landed inside the Top 10 across Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Turkey, and the UAE.