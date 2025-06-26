Odumodublvck has released the music video Rema gave him ₦40M to shoot

After weeks of anticipation, Odumodublvck has released the visuals for his hit record 'Pity This Boy' featuring Victony.

The visuals directed by ace cinematographer The Alien carry the cinematic storytelling that Odumodublvck has embraced in his visuals as he takes on several roles to interpret his love and dedication to provide for his woman.

'Pity This Boy' featuring Victony is one of the songs on Odumodublvck's recently released album 'The Machine Is Coming'. The song has become a favourite among fans, including Grammy-nominated star Rema, whom the rapper revealed gifted him ₦40M to shoot.

'The Machine Is Coming' is a precursor to his highly anticipated album 'The Industry Machine', which is expected to be released later in the year.

The award-winning rapper has revealed that the project will have a star-studded guest lineup, including UK superstar rappers Skepta and Stormzy, and Nigerian megastar Davido, who presented him the Next Rated prize at the 17th Headies.

The rapper is having a busy 2025, especially with his ongoing rap beef with award-winning rapper Blaqbonez, who has demanded that they take their feud into the studio.

While hip hop fans are unlikely to get a rap battle between both rappers, they will be getting a new single from Odumodublvck featuring news-making street pop star Portable and rappers Reeplay and Magnito.