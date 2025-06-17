Davido names Victony, Odumodublvck, Morravey as supporting acts for the '5 Alive' tour

Afrobeats megastar Davido has announced hitmaker Victony, award-winning rapper Odumodublvck, and rising star Morravey as supporting acts for his upcoming tour.

The musicians would be joinging the 5 time Grammy nominee for the tour that will take him across several iconic venues in the United States.

Rising sensation Morravey will open for Davido on his '5 Alive' tour

Morravey is signed to Davido's DMW label. She broke into the mainstream in 2023 afer appearing on his fourth album 'Timeless' on the track 'In The Garden'.

She followed up with her self-titled debut EP a year later, which showcased her versatility and talent.

Odumodublvck, on the other hand, is currently the face of Nigerian hip hop with his music leading the commercial resurgence of rap in the country.

Since breaking into the mainstream with his hit single 'Picanto' in 2022, he has released a collection of chart-topping hits that have rocketed him to stardom.

The rapper appeared on Davido's single 'Funds' alongside Chike, which is one of the songs on his recently released fifth album, '5ive'. Davido also presented the Next Rated Prize, which Odumodublvck won at the 17th Headies Awards .

Victony will be a supporting act on Davido's '5ive Alive' tour

Victony has also made a name for himself as one of Afrobeats' most gifted stars, thanks to his collection of genre-bending hits.



He is set to bring his talent to the '5 Alive' tour, which is scheduled to start on July 13 in Los Angeles.



The major part of the tour will take place in the United States, where Davido announced 10 dates, including the famous State Farm Arena in Atlanta and Barclays Centre in Texas.

Davido will make two stops in Canada. The 5 Alive tour will visit the famous 19,000-capacity Scotia Bank Arena and the 10,000-seater Place Bell.