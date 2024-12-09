Davido unveils cinematic visuals for hit single 'Funds' featuring Chike & OdumoduBlvck

Nigerian superstar Davido gears up for a strong end to 2024 by releasing a new party-starting single.

On 'Funds', Davido fuses Afrobeats and Highlife elements to craft a song where he promises a love that comes with a good time.



Combining the English and Pidgin, Davido sings about a damsel that has held him spellbound and for who he will spare no expenses in offering the finest things of life.



A man of means, Davido boasts of his funds on a song that samples South African music legend Brenda Fasssie's classic record 'Vulindlela'.



OdumoduBlvck delivers his trademark flow while Chike's melodies and use of Igbo add a more Highlife feel to the song that is set to be one of the songs that will soundtrack the 2024 Detty December festivities.

Davido has released a music video for the record that is set to extend his annual customary release of hit records. The video shot by ace cinematographer Dammy Twitch offers a colourful cinematic experience with beautiful women to whom Davido, OdumoduBlvck, and Chike promise a good time. The video also features a guest appearance from award-winning actor Gabriel Afolayan.

'Funds' comes off the back of Davido's chart-topping single 'Awuke' featuring YG Marley. The four-time Grammy nominee recently announced his upcoming fifth album titled '5ive' which is set for release on March 14, 2025.2024 has been another successful year for Davido who kicked it off with three Grammy nominations at the 66th Grammys.