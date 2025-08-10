'Davido really cares about my personal dreams' - Chioma hails hubby

Chioma Rowland Adeleke, wife of Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has heaped praises on the singer, crediting him for always supporting her dreams.

Chef Chi, as she is fondly called, said this in a recent interview with Noire TV, ahead of her luxury wedding in Miami, US.

She explained that the 'Assurance' singer not only cares for her, but he is also intentional about ensuring her personal growth.

She noted that he often asks her what her next goal is beyond her current pursuits.

Chioma also hailed her husband for always standing by her through every challenge, encouraging and supporting her while also serving as a constant source of motivation.

She said, “David cares a lot about my dreams. I’ve faced a lot of challenges over time, but he would always ask me, ‘Chi, apart from all of this, what do you actually want to do?’ Then we would have plans and have stuff coming out in the next few months. He really cares about my personal dreams.”

It is worthy noting that the couple, who have been together since they were in the University, have had to go through a number of challenges together, including but not limited to the loss of their first child, Ifeanyi, in 2022.

Now blessed with three children together, including a set of twins born in 2023, Chioma and Davido are set to tie the knot in a white wedding in Miami.

The wedding tagged Chivido 2025 got off to a grand start as the couple threw a Havana Night-themed pre-wedding party.

Present at the Havana Night were Zlatan, Adekunle Gold, B-red, Davido’s elder sister Sharon, his elder brother Adewale Adeleke and many more.

The couple arrived in Miami on Wednesday, August 6, accompanied by their family, close friends, and crew members, to prepare for the wedding.