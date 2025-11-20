Burna Boy Defends Kicking Out Sleeping Fan

In a series of posts on his Instagram story, the musician stated that while he is not always right, he believes he did the correct thing by asking the sleeping couple to leave the venue in Denver, Colorado, a move that generated widespread criticism online.

“I Refuse To Be Treated Like A Stripper”

In a lengthy post, the Grammy winner maintained that although a fan may have paid to attend his performance, he refuses to be made uncomfortable at his own concert.



He drew curious comparisons, suggesting his position is similar to a passenger who can be arrested for making a pilot uncomfortable, or a student who can be asked to leave class for making a teacher uncomfortable.

He further drove home his points by mentioning that even people who have survived cancer have attended his shows and did not fall asleep. He asserted that he leaves his soul on the stage, suggesting the audience should reciprocate that energy, and used this as a defence for his decision to remove the sleeping lady and her partner. In his reply, he added that he would gladly be cancelled rather than be treated like a stripper. He wrote: “I will gladly be cancelled if we are now in a world where you can treat me like a stripper, slap my a** and tell me to keep dancing ’cuz you throw $100 at me.”



Deducing from his thought, Burna Boy is insisting that he cannot be expected to ignore a sleeping fan and continue performing like a stripper who has been paid to put on a show.

Eminem Gets A Reply

In his lengthy Instagram post, Burna Boy also took the time to address the comments made by American rapper Eminem regarding the incident. Eminem had previously commented, “Yo, this is not cool,” on a video about the events that unfolded at the concert.

This did not go unnoticed by Burna Boy, who aimed his remarks at people he claims routinely ignore his good deeds but are quick to criticize him when they feel he has made an error. “I’ve seen people who NEVER even acknowledged my existence before now posting ‘This is not cool’ or writing think-pieces on me now,” he wrote.

“Burna Boy Doesn’t Love His Fans”

Reacting to the recent viral video where he was quoted as saying he doesn’t want broke fans, Burna Boy clarified that the statement was a joke with his band about something entirely different and not the situation it was interpreted to be. |

He added that he is fighting his own battles and will never ask for help, stating that he loves and respects those who love and respect him. He then included an activist statement: “Free Sudan, Free Congo, Free Nigeria.”

Burna Boy Feels He Is Right