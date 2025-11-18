Burna Boy’s recent decision to remove a sleeping fan from his show has generated widespread criticism, with many fans describing the Grammy winner’s actions as distasteful. The incident occurred on October 13th at the Colorado stop of his ongoing ‘No Sign of Weakness’ tour. The Nigerian superstar noticed a lady dozing off near the front of the stage, which visibly upset him. He halted his performance and demanded that her partner escort her out of the venue.

Burna Boy insisted he would not perform any more songs until the couple left the concert hall. Security swiftly escorted the couple out following his outburst. “We are doing this music because we love you, you understand? So when I stand up here and I see you over there sleeping with your girl in front of me, it pisses me the f*** off, men. So please take her home, fast, now!! Take her home,” Burna Boy said, launching a tirade at the couple. The clip of the couple being publicly removed from the concert quickly trended online, generating massive reactions from commentators who described Burna Boy’s actions as disrespectful, uncharitable, and unprofessional. The backlash was not limited to Afrobeats fans and the media. In a new development, American rapper Eminem weighed in on the controversial situation.

“Not Cool” - Eminem Wasn’t Impressed By Burna Boy’s Actions

Reacting to a video of Burna Boy removing the sleeping couple from his concert, rapper Eminem commented, “Yo, this is not cool.” The global icon’s comment reflects the broad public disapproval of the event, which has become the latest controversy surrounding Burna Boy, an artist who has a history of being in the news for the wrong reasons.

Eminem Breaks World Record for Fastest Rap Verse

Sleeping Lady Suffered a Huge Loss

According to a user on social media platform X, the sleeping fan at Burna Boy’s concert had recently lost the father of her daughter.



The concert was reportedly meant to be a way for her to temporarily distract herself from the distressing situation. This revelation has further angered fans over how the musician handled the situation and publicly embarrassed a fan who had paid for premium tickets to see him.

A Track Record of Controversy

On the track ‘No Panic,’ off his latest album, ‘No Sign of Weakness,’ the Port Harcourt-born star rapped about using his Timberland boots to step on his haters. This echoes his past actions of kicking trespassing fans at his concerts. In 2019, Burna Boy also faced criticism for throwing a $100 bill at a fan he claimed was failing to vibe properly at the concert. In January 2023, he left Lagos fans waiting for hours before eventually coming on stage at 3 AM, even suggesting he would not have left the venue entirely if not for Seyi Vibez.



In 2025, he caused further controversy when he stated that being Number 1 in Nigeria was not worth celebrating, as the streams do not amount to significant revenue. He also claimed that Nigerian Twitter fans could not fill up a stadium anywhere in the world. His periodic rants often precede his new album releases, fitting a pattern of generating controversy.



