Burna Boy Shows “No Sign of Weakness” As He Kicks Out Sleeping Couple At His US Concert

Global star Burna Boy opened his ‘No Sign of Weakness Tour’ on Monday night, November 12, with fireworks, sweat, and controversy.

The Afrobeats hitmaker, who recently bagged two Grammy nominations, headlined the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, becoming the first Nigerian artist ever to sell out the legendary venue.

But the historic moment turned chaotic when Burna spotted a couple near the front row… fast asleep. The self-proclaimed African Giant didn’t let it slide, and the internet hasn’t stopped talking since.

“Take Her Home, Fast!” – Burna Boy Loses Patience Mid-Show

ADVERTISEMENT

Halfway through his set, Burna stopped his performance after spotting a fan and his girlfriend seated in the front, apparently asleep.

The Afrobeats giant, known for his fiercely intense stage presence, refused to restart until the couple was removed from the premises. In footage that has since gone viral on social media, Burna made his feelings clear in a furious, microphone-led tirade from the stage. Burna Boy emphasised that his art demands full attention and respect.

"We are doing this music because we love you, you understand?" he said, visibly upset.

"So when I stand up here and I see you over there sleeping with your girl in front of me, it pisses me the f*** off, men. So please take her home, fast, now!! Take her home.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m Not Doing Another Song Till You Leave”

Burna wasn’t bluffing. He refused to continue the show until the pair left the amphitheatre.

The tension thickened. The couple hesitated, maybe thinking it was all a joke. It wasn’t. Burna doubled down, pacing across the stage.

“I’m not doing any more songs until you take her home,” Burna reiterated. “Hurry up! Walahi, I’m not doing another song until you go home.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The audience roared, half-nervous, half-thrilled. Security moved in. Within moments, the sleepy lovebirds were escorted out to a mix of laughter and loud applause.

And just like that, Burna snapped back into performance mode. The lights flared. The drums hit. And he launched straight into his 2018 global anthem “Ye,”. The energy rebounded instantly as he had successfully delivered his message: no weakness allowed.

Social Media Reacts

Clips of the ejection had flooded X (Twitter), TikTok, and Instagram, leaving fans divided. But everyone had an opinion.

Supporters applauded Burna’s zero-tolerance stance.

ADVERTISEMENT

While others accused him of overreacting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Burna Boy’s History of Chasing Fans Away From His Shows

This was not the first time Burna Boy has chased a fan away from his show.

ADVERTISEMENT

At his 2019 Atlanta concert, he infamously returned a fan’s money and demanded that the fan leave the show because the fan was not energetic enough and was giving off "bad energy".

Burna Boy Makes History Again

The outburst happened on the opening night of Burna’s 16-city U.S. and Canada tour, with stops including Houston, Chicago, D.C., and Toronto.

ADVERTISEMENT

But beyond the drama, the night was historic. As mentioned earlier, Burna is now the first Nigerian artist to headline Red Rocks, joining a legacy of icons like U2, The Beatles, and Stevie Nicks.

For Burna Boy, it’s more than a show. It’s a statement. His “No Sign of Weakness” tour is both a name and a warning. Every performance is meant to be a battlefield. He will not tolerate dull energy or half-hearted spectators.