Blaqbonez Dropped No Excuses and Came Straight for Odumodu

If there’s one thing Blaqbonez knows how to do, it’s make noise when he drops an album. No Excuses arrives as a 16-track manifesto that reaffirms why Emeka the Stallion remains one of Africa’s most fearless rappers, bold, unfiltered, and never afraid to throw jabs. After months of teasing, shifting release dates, and even debuting the project’s visuals on a runway, Blaqbonez finally released No Excuses at midnight. Originally slated for August 22, the rapper postponed the album, admitting he simply wasn’t done. In his words, he wanted to deliver “the best album ever” and refused to cut corners. That kind of perfectionism has always defined him.

Since his breakout moment in 2019, when The New York Times profiled him as one of Nigeria’s new rap vanguards, Blaqbonez has built his brand on self-belief and clever reinvention. His 2021 debut, Sex Over Love, cemented his place as a rap star who could do well lyrically, while Young Preacher expanded his storytelling and humour. No Excuses continues that evolution, but this time, he’s not just proving a point. He’s taking names.

The History of the Beef

Once upon a time, Blaqbonez and OdumoduBlvck were allies. The rappers frequently praised each other on X, acknowledging their shared ambition to push Nigerian hip hop forward. Their 2023 collaboration, Technician, seemed to seal that friendship, until it didn’t.

Not long after, Odumodu began dropping vague posts that many interpreted as shots at unnamed rappers questioning his longevity. Blaqbonez responded in his usual way, through music. In October 2024, he dropped Haibo Freestyle, a display of lyrical dominance where he dismissed competition entirely. While claiming rap’s top spot was nothing new, listeners couldn’t help noticing the subtle dig aimed in Odumodu’s direction.

Odumodu fired back a month later with Pussy Niggaz, a direct, venom-laced response that made it clear the friendship was over. What followed was a year of online tension, cryptic tweets, and subtext-heavy lyrics, the kind that the Nigerian rap scene hasn’t seen in a while. To get a proper history of their beef, read: OdumoduBlvck v Blaqbonez: A timeline of their rap beef

The Latest Diss

Now, Blaqbonez has dropped No Excuses, and one track in particular has taken over social media. Fans are calling it a “non-debatable diss,” aimed squarely at Odumodu. He opens with:

“Dem no get motion, maybe they need a wheelchair /

No fit tell their guy the truth, they gats suck dck for new stipend /

Where they go sleep tonight, if they tell Oga say that sht is a**.”

The lines seem to reference a recent X debate where people openly criticised Odumodu’s music, calling some of his songs mid. A few users rushed to his defence, and Blaqbonez appears to suggest those defenders might not be doing it for free. He doesn’t name anyone directly, but the insinuation lands hard. Then comes: “Whenever I need PR, them be like my employees /

Someone delulu thinks he’s a king, but he’s a pawn.”

This allegedly references Odumodu’s habit of airing rap grievances online instead of on records, a point Blaqbonez has criticised before. The “king vs pawn” line digs at Odumodu’s self-proclaimed royalty status, flipping it to suggest he’s merely a piece in Blaqbonez’s larger game. Later, he raps: “All that agriculture wey dey give boys confidence go soon off /

Dem dey gas out to rap with me, the MACHINE go soon knock.” This, we can argue, points to Odumodu’s alleged use of streaming farms (“agriculture”) and the “machine” his industry backing, which Blaqbonez implies is losing power.

But he doesn’t stop there. “Raise am raise am, sh*t the MACHINE is faulty

E go need quick recovery, person wey go soon turn 50 Used to be him, BobRisky

Now E DON CAST, he’s finished Every day all about BLAQ, he’s tweeting

Anywhere wey clout Dey, you see him Old man, all you really want is greeting

...

End of the month, Elon Musk go pay

Wait, another DOG EAT DOG? Put that sh*t inside the bin”

Here, he accuses Odumodu of chasing trends and cosigning for clout. The “Elon Musk go pay” line later in the verse even mocks Odumodu’s constant X activity, suggesting his posts are more about engagement payouts than music credibility. Then comes one of the coldest bars on the track: “He’s sending DMs before 8 in the morning, it’s giving obsessed.

He loves me, hates me, wanna kill me, it’s giving unstable.” That line suggests a personal grudge beyond rap, reiterating Odumodu’s previous claim that their feud was “deeper than music.” Just when listeners think he’s done, Blaqbonez ends with: “Your belly looks like you swallowed the …” No metaphor, no subtlety, just a brutal closer that leaves no doubt who he’s talking about.

The Album Beyond the Smoke

