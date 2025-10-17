New Music Friday: 10 Songs You Should Listen To Featuring Rema, Zlatan, Blaqbonez

The Afrobeats engine continues to run at full throttle this week. Nigeria’s most prominent stars have delivered a fresh batch of music just in time for the weekend.

Leading the charge are MAVIN’s two biggest global exports. Ayra Starr and Rema finally drop their much-anticipated collaboration, a track already positioned for chart dominance. They are joined by veterans and new voices alike.

From gospel-infused tracks to anthemic street-pop bangers, this New Music Friday offers something for every mood.

Here are the 10 essential songs you need to stream right now.

Who’s Dat Girl – Ayra Starr, Rema

ADVERTISEMENT

The collaboration fans have been waiting for is finally here. Rema and Ayra Starr teamed up for the dancehall-themed new single, 'Who’s Dat Girl.'



The song is already exploding on social networks, with the Mavin Records superstar duo transforming their explosive on-stage chemistry into a sensational groove. Rema, in particular, has got fans talking with his energetic and distinct verse on the track, perfectly complementing Ayra Starr's powerful hook.

Full Control – Young Jonn

Young Jonn continues his impressive run of churning out Afro R&B anthems with his latest offering, 'Full Control.'



Produced by the talented YungWillis, the track extends Young Jonn's signature sound. "Full Control" looks set to follow the enormous success of his previous hits, cementing his status as one of the genre’s most consistent hitmakers.

Luvey Luvey – Waje, KCee

ADVERTISEMENT

Afrobeats icon Waje and serial Afro-pop/highlife hitmaker KCee teamed up on a brand new love song titled 'Luvvy Luvvy'.



The track is a perfect blend of highlife rhythm and Waje’s voice remains powerful and soulful as ever, making it a standout for lovers of mature, feel-good African melodies.

Pay Day – Zlatan

Afro-street icon Zlatan delivers another potent song for the masses with 'Pay Day.'



Known for his ability to translate the daily grind and street hustle into infectious music, Zlatan brings his trademark energy and gritty storytelling to this track.



'Pay Day' is an anthem about resilience and rising above challenges, capturing the celebratory feeling that comes after hard work and perseverance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lése - Ṣẹwà

Nigerian singer-songwriter Lése delivers an impressive, richly textured record with 'Ṣẹwà.'



The Toronto-based artist channels her inner Aramide and Asa on this Afro-Soul jazz-themed track, providing a welcome change of pace from the typical Afrobeats fare. 'Ṣẹwà' (meaning 'Be Beautiful') is a soothing record, relying on expressive guitar work and Lése’s delicate yet compelling vocals.

Despacito – Blaqbonez, FOLA

ADVERTISEMENT

Blaqbonez has released his fourth studio album, No Excuses, two years after his 2023 project, Emeka Must Shine.



Featuring FOLA, 'Despacito' is a reflective, catchy track that anchors the project with Blaqbonez's signature witty lyricism and confident delivery, making it one of the must-listen highlights from the new album.

October – Di’Ja

Di'ja continues to grow her solo career with her new single 'October'. The song is a deeply personal and soulful offering, showing Di’Ja’s evolving maturity as an artist.

Jolly – Singah

ADVERTISEMENT

Singah, known for his distinctive melodies, drops the vibrant new track 'Jolly.' This song is designed to lift spirits and get feet moving. 'Jolly' maintains the upbeat romantic themes Singah is famous for, delivering smooth melodies over a feel-good beat.

barry wonder – bees & honey, Ruger, Daecolm, 10.93

London and Berlin-based record production duo Bees & Honey team up with Ruger, alongside Zimbabwe-born Grammy nominee Daecolm for a sizzling new Afrobeats jam dubbed 'barry wonder'. This cross-continental collaboration is a masterclass in modern production, blending Ruger's distinctive style with a global sound.

ADVERTISEMENT

Infinity – Tim Godfrey, Oxlade