Davido tells Blaqbonez how to settle his feud with OdumoduBlvck

Award-winning rappers Blaqbonez and OdumoduBlvck are currently engaging in a rap beef, and Davido has offered both rappers a way to settle their differences.

In a clip shared on social media, Davido met Blaqbonez at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week and jokingly told the rapper he has to fight OdumoduBlvck.

While Davido might be jokingly waiting for both rappers to get into the ring, hip-hop fans are eagerly awaiting a rap battle.

The rap beef between two of Nigeria's leading rappers, OdumoduBlvck and Blaqbonez, turned a new chapter recently after Blaqbonez linked up with veteran rapper A-Q for a new single, 'Who's Really Rapping'.

On one hand, the track is a take on the state of Nigerian hip hop, whose current custodian is the hitmaker OdumoduBlvck, who appears to be the major target.



T he track also doubles as a rhetorical question on the quality of rappers, with the duo emphasising their superiority overall with a barely concealed emphasis on OdumoduBlvck.

The diss track isn't lost on OdumoduBlvck , who has taken to X to restate his status as the face of Nigerian hip hop while calling out Blaqbonez and A-Q in a series of tirades that combine direct shots and mockery.

While the reason behind the beef is largely unknown, OdumoduBlvck has accused his opposition of backbiting, jealousy, and betrayal via his social media posts and diss tracks.

In a podcast appearance, he also expressed his disgust at Blaqbonez's claims of being the best rapper in Africa, which he says are a fallacy.