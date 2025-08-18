Chocolate City @20: Here are 20 songs that capture the Label’s success and longevity

Few record labels have impacted the modern history of Nigerian and African music as much as Chocolate City.

Established in 2005 by lawyers Audu Maikori, Paul Okeugo, and Yahaya Maikori, the label has served as the home of some of Nigeria's most iconic stars whose music impacted culture and contributed to the exportation of Nigerian art and culture.

The label recently marked 20 years of its existence with the release of the song 'Legacy' featuring verses from Ice Prince, Jesse Jagz, and Blaqbonez, all artists whose fame and success were engineered by the label.

During its two-decade-long operation, Chocolate City, currently led by Abuchi Peters, has been home to iconic stars, given the Northern part of the country a voice, and redefined the identity of Nigerian hip hop.

As their first act in 2005, Jeremiah Gyang won the hearts of listeners with 'Nabaka', a soothing gospel hit recorded that showcased his Northern heritage.

In the early 2010s, the label reached the peak of Nigerian and African pop music when they unleashed the era-defining trio M.I Abaga, Ice Prince, Jesse Jagz, who altered the course of African hip hop.

With Nigerian music evolving in the late, Chocolate City staked a claim for the future with the signing of new talents like Dice Ailes, Koker, Milli, and CKay.

Award-winning rapper Blaqbonez continued the label's hip hop legacy, while musician and producer Young Jonn ensured Chocolate City continues to be a hit factory.

From CD to streaming, from radio jingles to TikTok, from Jos to Lagos, from Nigeria to the rest of the world, Chocolate City has maintained its place as one of Africa's most important record labels.

To mark 20 years of Chocolate City, here are 20 songs that define the label's success and longevity, each one a snapshot of a defining moment, an artist’s rise, and the label’s constant evolution.

Jeremiah Gyang - Nabaka

This is the first release under Chocolate City. The gospel song from Jeremiah Gyang took him from a beloved hero in the breezy city of Jos to a star whose song captivated all around the country.

MI Abaga - Safe featuring Djinee

When MI Abaga released 'Safe' featuring Djinee, it was more than just a song. It was the start of a new chapter for Nigerian hip hop, which would pave the way for other rappers who would define a generation.

Ice Prince - Oleku featuring Brymo

When Ice Prince released his mega hit single 'Oleku', it ushered in the peak of Nigerian hip hop, which also made him the biggest artist on the continent.

MI Abaga - Action Film featuring Brymo

MI Abaga was rapping at an unprecedented level in Nigerian hip hop, and his smash hit single 'Action Film' featuring a stunning chorus from Brymo captures his superstar power and hitmaking prowess.

Jesse Jagz - Jargo

Jesse Jagz's entrance completed the trio that became the Choc Boiz. 'Jargo' announced the rapper who is regarded as one of Nigeria's hip hop finest lyricists, '

Brymo - Ara

Chocolate City showed keen eyes for talent with the signing of Brymo, who delivered decisive hooks on Ic Prince's 'Oleku' and MI Abaga's 'Action Film'.



His first act, 'Ara' was a stunner that won him and fans and awards, including a Channel O prize for Most Gifted Afro Pop Video.

Choc Boiz - Nobody Test Me

The trio of MI Abaga, Ice Prince, and Jesse Jagz mark their dominance of Nigerian hip hop with the hit record 'Nobody Test Me'.

Nosa - Pray for you

Chocolate City served as home to the gospel star and vocalist Nosa, whose song 'Always Pray For You' spread the message of hope.

Victoria Kimani - Show

Chocolate City's roster extended beyond Nigerian talents. They signed the Kenyan star Victoria Kimani, who dazzled the African pop scenes with her hit songs, including 'Show'.

Dice Ailes - Otedola

Dice Ailes brought a new school coolness and swagger to Afropop. His hit song 'Otedola' captures his swerviness and hit-making abilities.

Koker - Do Something

Koker's 'Do Something', which infuses Yoruba Tungba influences, added to Chocolate City's long list of party-starting hits.

Ruby Gyang - Shakara

Songstress Ruby Gyang was evidence of the talent that abounds in the Northern creative scene.

Yaadman FKA Yung L - Gbewa

Yaadman FKA Yung L is another star from J Town (Jos) who captivated the mainstream with his fusion of Reggae, Dancehall, and Hip Hop.

DJ Lambo - The Motion featuring Cynthia Morgan, Seyi Shay, Eva

Chocolate City gave DJ Lambo the opportunity to be one of the few women to have served as a Record Label President.



Her song 'The Motion' is a girl power anthem that brought together some of Nigeria's finest female talents.

CKay - Love Nwantiti

CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' is one of the biggest Afrobeats exports, which ensured that Chocolate City retained a spot in the global exportation of Nigerian music in the streaming era.

Blaqbonez - Shut Up

Blaqbonez continued the legacy of Chocolate City in African hip hop with his impactful run, which gained mainstream momentum with his single 'Shut Up'.

Candy Bleakz - Tikuku

Candy Bleakz gave Chocolate City a voice on the street music scene with her street anthems and bold style.

Young Jonn - Dada

Young Jonn's 'Dada' kicked off his sensational run that will ensure that Chocolate City continues to be a hit factory.

Tar1q - Emotions

Tar1q is part of the new generation of Chocolate City stars set to position the label for future success.

Major AJ - Taboo

