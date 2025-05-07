Chocolate City and Plateau State Partner To Launch Creative Economy Incubator

Plateau State Government and Chocolate City Group today announced a strategic partnership to establish a creative hub and radio station in Jos. The partnership, formalized at a signing event in the Plateau State capital over the weekend, marks a significant milestone in Nigeria's creative economy development.

The high-profile ceremony drew key stakeholders, with Hon. Cornelius Doeyok, Plateau State Commissioner for Tourism, Culture, and Hospitality and Mrs. Dongkum Grace Shwarta, Commissioner for Finance, representing the Plateau State Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang. Chocolate City Group was represented by Chairman Audu Maikori and Chocolate City Music CEO Abuchi Peter Ugwu.

L-R: Manji Wilson, Chief Technical Adviser on Development Partnerships, Plateau State; Abuchi Peter Ugwu, CEO of Chocolate City Music; Audu Maikori, Chairman of Chocolate City Group; Hon. Cornelius Doeyok, Commissioner for Tourism, Culture, and Hospitality; Mrs. Dongkum Grace Shwarta, Commissioner for Finance; Hon. Musa Ibrahim Ashoms, Commissioner for Youth; and Hon. Sylvanus Dongtoe, Commissioner for Housing & Urban Development, at the creative sector partnership signing ceremony in Jos, Plateau State.

The Governor while earlier welcoming the team in Jos, emphasised his administration's commitment to leverage every resource and partnership that will enable the development of the creative ecosystem in Plateau State. "Plateau State provides that enabling environment and has produced so many creatives doing wonders not just in Nigeria, but globally," he added. Governor Mutfwang committed to ensure the partnership with Chocolate City builds a new platform for the young people of Plateau State.

This partnership is expected to transform Jos into a creative powerhouse, strategically focusing on job creation, skills development, and economic diversification through Nigeria's rapidly expanding creative industries. The hub will deliver comprehensive infrastructure including state-of-the-art production facilities, professional skills training programs, and a radio station, with particular emphasis on creating opportunities for youth, women, and persons with disabilities.

Hon. Doeyok emphasized the economic significance of the venture, stating, This partnership positions Jos as Nigeria's creative capital. By investing in our creative industries, we will diversify our economy and create sustainable employment for our talented youth across Plateau State.

The collaboration holds special significance for Chocolate City, as Chairman Audu Maikori explained:

This goes beyond another partnership for us. We are creating opportunities that will transform lives and livelihoods where our journey began, because without Jos, there will be no Chocolate City. This creative revolution will empower thousands of young Nigerians with marketable skills and platforms to showcase their talents globally.

The timing of this partnership is particularly meaningful as Chocolate City officially turns 20 this year. The company started as campus raves at the University of Jos over two decades ago, where co-founders Audu Maikori and Paul Okeugo laid the foundation for what would become one of Africa's leading entertainment brands. Now, the company returns to invest in the community that nurtured its beginning.

Industry data underscores the economic potential of this initiative. According to Nigeria's National Bureau of Statistics, the motion picture and music recording industries contributed 154 billion Naira (approximately $197.6 million) to Nigeria's GDP in 2023, with projections indicating substantial growth in coming years.

Abuchi Peter Ugwu, CEO of Chocolate City Music, outlined the project's vision:

Our goal is to channel the creativity and energy that Jos is known for into productive economic activities. This ecosystem will provide the tools and connections needed for the young people of Plateau State to compete globally and generate sustainable income for our creative entrepreneurs.

The comprehensive 15-year partnership builds upon the earlier Memorandum of Understanding signed between Chocolate City Group and the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy last month. This initiative aligns seamlessly with Nigeria's broader economic reforms and diversification strategy under President Bola Tinubu's administration, representing a model for creative economy development across the nation.

About Jos, Plateau State

With its temperate climate, rich cultural diversity, and established history as a center of cultural production, Jos provides an ideal environment for creative innovation. Known as the "Home of Peace and Tourism," the city's creative heritage makes it perfectly positioned to become Nigeria's next creative economy hub.

About Chocolate City Group

Chocolate City Group is one of Africa's foremost media and entertainment companies with interests across music, film, television, content production, publishing, and distribution. Founded in 2005, the company has grown from its origins in Jos to become a multi-faceted entertainment powerhouse with global reach.

The Group has been instrumental in developing some of Africa's most celebrated artists including Young Jonn, Blaqbonez, Tariq, and has consistently pioneered innovative approaches to entertainment business across the continent.