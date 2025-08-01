After parting ways with Donawon, who now manages Omah Lay?

Recently, award-winning Nigerian superstar Omah Lay parted ways with his former manager, Muyiwa Awoniyi AKA Donawon.

Awoniyi revealed this in a post on X where he shared that he and the singer decided to mutually part ways after nearly two years of working together.

During his 17-month stint as Omah Lay's manager, Awoniyi was co-manager with Ebika, who had been managing the hitmaker's affairs before he broke into the mainstream in 2020 and who has continued in that capacity.

The managerial change led to the insinuation that the Afrobeats star may have left Keyqaad. From the findings by Pulse Nigeria to ascertain if Omah Lay was still signed to Keyqaad, we confirmed that his contract with the company still subsists, and he remains their prized asset.

Omah Lay has been signed to Keyqaad since the release of his debut EP 'Get Layd', which rocketed to mainstream success that would earn him the coveted Headies Next Rated Prize in 2021.

His second EP, 'What Have We Done', was released in November 2020, just weeks after his infamous arrest alongside Tems in Uganda over allegations of breaking the country's Covid-19 restrictions .

It was during his time in Uganda that he would meet Muyiwa Awoniyi, who is Tems' co-manager and who was also arrested alongside the Grammy winner.

Muyiwa Awoniyi is the manager of Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Tems.

'What Have We Done' delivered the hit single 'Goldly', which enjoyed massive commercial success.

Omah Lay released his third project and debut LP 'Boy Alone' in 2022 under Keyqaad and Warner Music. The album, which received a deluxe version, is one of the most successful Afrobeats albums of the streaming era.

The Port Harcourt-born singer has continued his hitmaking run with his recent collaboration with Davido, 'With You', which is one of the biggest songs of 2025 so far.