Nigerian singer Stanley Omah Didia, popularly known as Omah Lay, has pronounced himself the greatest of his generation.

The Rivers State-born singer made the pronouncement on Thursday via X (formerly Twitter).

Although the 28-year-old did not specifically name music or any particular area in which he's the greatest, he made sure to drop a caveat that the proof of his greatness is not yet evident, but soon will.

He wrote: “HI GUYS! MY NAME IS OMAH LAY AND I AM THE GREATEST OF MY GENERATION, I DON’T HAVE PROOFS RIGHT NOW BUT THERE WILL BE A LOT IN THE FUTURE. THANKS. YOURS TRULY, BOY ALONE."

Since Omah Lay rose to fame on the back of his debut EP, Get Layd, which produced hit tracks like Bad Influence and Lo Lo, he's gone on to cement himself as one of the brightest new generation music stars in Nigeria.

He's currently enjoying the success of his feature on Davido's 'With You,' which has now accumulated 10 million views.

‘With You’ is one of the tracks on Davido’s fifth studio album, 5ive, which was released on April 18, 2025. The song was inspired by veteran singer Bright Chimezie's 'Because of English.'

Davido, who released the official video for the hit song on June 18, recently took to his Instagram page to announce that the song is making history, as it has accumulated 10 million views.