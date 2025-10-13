In 2025, some artists have come together to combine their talents and give listeners an exciting experience. The synergy between these stars helps to deliver projects that blend genres and push the boundaries of their creativity while complementing each other. Whether it’s producers helping artists to chart a sonic course or stars combining their artistry to further their mainstream push, these projects are some of the most exciting releases in 2025.

1. Tml Vibez and Lasmid – Sweet Songs 4 You

When one of Nigeria's and Ghana's finest voices, TML Vibez and Lasmid, combined for a collaboration project, the result is just as the title suggests. Combining the defining elements of their artistry, both stars deliver an exciting collection of enjoyable songs that captures the uniqueness of both markets.



Balanced between R&B, Pop, and party-starting anthems, this album offers every listener something to hold on to.

2. Semzi and Easyscope – Easy On Dem

On his debut EP 'Easy On Dem', rising star Easyscope combines with Semzi to show why he's one of the most exciting talents to watch out for in Nigerian music. Taking a lifetime of influence from Yoruba indigenous music, mainly Fuji, he combines this with Afrobeats to offer a refreshing take on the storied marriage between both worlds.



With stellar production from Semzi, Easyscope showcased exciting originality and rich dynamism that showcases a modern use of Fuji musical elements with Afrobeats vibrancy.

3. PaBrymo and Monaky – DIVERGENT

When two of Nigerian music’s most exciting voices team up, the result is bound to be dynamic. ‘DIVERGENT’ is a genre-bending three-track EP that fuses Afropop, Hip Hop, and konto with the creative freedom of alté influences into one cohesive experience. PaBrymo’s gritty, street-infused energy meets Monaky’s vivid lyricism and storytelling to create a project where their exploration of love, ambitions, and celebration of success feels fresh and relatable to the average listener.

4. Fireboy DML and Pheelz – Peace by Piece

Fireboy DML and Pheelz reunite on ‘Peace by Piece’ for a project that feels warm, soulful, and ceremonial.



The common denominator for both stars is not only their association with Olamide’s YBNL but also their capacity for crafting records that hold rich musicality while still managing to soundtrack the dancefloor.



Combining their uniqueness, they deliver records that offer a rich fusion that is modern yet reflective of their Nigerian identities and global influences.

5. Kel P and Wande Coal – Best of Both Worlds

As the title implies, ‘Best of Both Worlds’ brings together two hitmaking powerhouses in Afrobeats.



Wande Coal’s unmatched vocals blend beautifully with Kel P’s polished and percussive production. The result is a rich blend of R&B, Pop, and House music, which finds common identity in the use of familiar Afrobeats language, delivery, and arrangement.

6. Tml Vibez and DJ 4Kerty – ‘Pawon Boy Vol. 1 (Deluxe)’'

