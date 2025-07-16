Top 10 Albums of the first half (H1) of 2025 (Pulse List)

2025 has lived up to its expectations of being a busy year in Nigerian music, with several stars releasing new albums that have shaped the first half of the year.

With the stakes continuously rising for Afrobeats, some leading voices have released new materials to retain their grip on the market, while rising stars shared daring projects that declare their mainstream ambitions.

In the first half of 2025, veteran rapper A-Q released the third and final installment of his 'God's Engineering' series, which wraps up a two-decade-long stewardship in Nigerian hip hop.

Sensational star, GoodGirl LA, also returned with a new EP 'goodgirl' after a 3-year absence.

So far, the first half of the year has delivered a fine collection of projects that wet our appetite for what to expect in the second half has to offer. Below are our picks of the top 10 albums between January and June 2025.

Top 10 Albums of the first half (H1) of 2025

10. A-Q - God's Engineering 3 (GE3)

A-Q's name is written in gold in the annals of Nigerian hip hop as one of the genre's most steadfast disciples who stuck closely by its side even when others deserted the temple in search of gold. The quality of 'GE3' is drawn from the mindset of a man who has nothing left to prove. A-Q has gone to war for Nigerian hip hop and his steadfast love for the game. He came out on top.

With his legacy safe and impact guaranteed, A-Q takes a victory lap while revisiting his journey. He reflects on the state of hip hop and ponders the state of a country reeling from unhealed injuries of the past.

Despite its tame production, 'GE3 (The Beginning)' is a victorious curtain dropper for the hip-hop icon who bows out triumphantly with his legacy assured and impact guaranteed. He’s won on his terms and can now live free. It's a glorious and deserving end to a long, arduous, and courageous journey, yet the start of a new and exciting one.

9. Odumodublvck - The Machine Is Coming

After spending a better part of 2024 preparing listeners for the release of his next album 'Industry Machine,' OdumoduBlvck decided to release a surprise 16-track project to further drum home the message that ''The Machine is Coming.''

With a combination of his hyper-masculine rap flows, aggressive chest-thumping writing, colorful use of Nigerian lingo, and stunning melody-wielding abilities (he calls it Okporoko flows), he tells listeners that he's the leading hip-hop protagonist in the country who is ready to dominate.

8. Falz - The Feast

Falz’s ‘The Feast’ is a buffet of exciting songs that treat listeners to various aspects of his compelling artistry.

His capacity to write and flow easily in English, Yoruba, and Pidgin is an advantage he wields, and this shines on ‘ The Feast’ where he switches between all three languages while retaining a flow of thought and seamless delivery.

His storytelling, exciting commentary, and guy-next-door persona combine to create music that embraces multiple genres tied together by rapping versatility and desire to entertain and pass a message.

It’s through music like this that Falz has maintained his place as one of Nigeria’s finest rappers with an enviable discography that not only entertains but reflects the times.

7. Davido - 5ive

'5ive' captures Davido's effort to connect with the markets, and Afrobeats has made tangible gains in the past decade. Like a true ambassador, this Nigerian identity gives the album its core.

Fourteen years into his career with almost all of it at the very top, Davido isn't about to start pushing the sonic boundaries of Afrobeats now, especially not when he never quite fancied such endeavours.

Ultimately, it's this desire to deliver hit records and the big moments they bring that shapes '5ive'.

6. GoodGirl LA - goodgirl (EP)

When GoodGirl LA announced her return on social media, fans were unsure what to expect from her, but all those who caught onto her sound early knew that whatever it may be, it would be good music. She doesn't disappoint as her comeback EP redefines what it means to be a good girl. The music is fierce, her vocals are powerful, her writing daring, and the emotions palpable.

The EP carries the pain and anger of a talented artist dismissed for her quirks, which she embraces and flaunts through songs that hold her readiness to fight her way to the top, where, like her fans, she believes she deserves to be.

5. TML Vibez & Lasmid - Sweet Songs for You

When one of Nigeria's and Ghana's finest voices, TML Vibez and Lasmid, combined for a collaboration project, the result is just as the title suggests. Combining the defining elements of their artistry, both stars deliver an exciting collection of enjoyable songs that captures the uniqueness of both markets.

Balanced between R&B, Pop, and party-starting anthems, this album offers every listener something to hold on to.

4. Tim Lyre - Spiral

Tim Lyre is one artist who has elected to walk a path that holds up his artistry without compromising. His debut LP, 'Spiral', offers his exciting interpretation of Afrobeats through music that combines his indigenous influences with foreign musical elements.

He combines breezy R&B melody, Afrobeats fluid lyricism, Yoruba fuji and folk cadence, Dancehall and hip hop flows to deliver a fusion of songs tied together with his warmth.

3. Easyscope & Semzi - Easy On Dem (EP)

On his debut EP 'Easy On Dem', rising star Easyscope shows why he's one of the most exciting talents to watch out for in Nigerian music.

Taking a lifetime of influence from Yoruba indigenous music, mainly Fuji, he combines this with Afrobeats to offer a refreshing take on the storied marriage between both worlds.



With stellar production from Semzi, Easyscope showcased exciting originality and rich dynamism that showcases a modern use of Fuji musical elements with Afrobeats vibrancy.

2. Kizz Daniel - 'Unkle K' (Lemon Chase)

'Unkle K' is why Kizz Daniel's music thrills the young and delights the old. It's relatable, not in the context of exploring a dominant sound in an attempt to score a hit. It thrives in its authentic desire to connect and entertain.

On this project, the hitmaker offers the familiar music that has earned him a permanent place on the charts and dance floor while also sharing personal moments that allowed Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe to step out while Kizz Daniel took a breather.

1. Olamide - Olamide

Nigerian music legend Olamide Baddo released his 11th solo project and 15th of his illustrious career. After 15 years of sheer dominance as a hitmaker who would become one of Nigeria's most successful label bosses and kingmakers , Olamide finally named an album after himself.

As the title suggests, the album appears crafted to suit his desires as opposed to doing what the fans or market might want.

On his self-titled album, Olamide spends most of his time singing with the calmness of a man who has done it all.



The project carried mid-tempo lush pop records that hold foreign appeal in what appeared to be his boldest and most obvious crossover attempt yet.

He also offered party-starting records that sum up how he has dominated the dancefloor and chart for 15 years.