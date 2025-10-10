As the year is running to an end, the Nigerian Music Industry is becoming a beehive of activities with several stars releasing new materials to position themselves for a strong Detty December.

Amidst this rush of releases, the market demands that listeners keep up with the speed and volume of the releases. With new albums and EPs out every other day, it can be challenging for music fans to keep up with the pace.



This is why we have penned this article to keep you updated on some of the great projects released in the last few months. From chart-topping superstars to fast-rising new stars bringing exciting spin to Nigerian mainstream, these are some of the most exciting projects you may have missed amidst the release rush.

DJ Neptune - Greatness IV

Music architect, DJ Neptune, one of Africa’s most influential DJs and producers, is back with 'Greatness IV'. Following the massive success of 'Greatness III', which dominated charts and airwaves across the continent, Neptune raises the bar even higher with a 14-track album showcasing his creative versatility, collaborative spirit, and commitment to elevating contemporary Afrobeats and global sounds. From Lagos to Ghana, every track is crafted to move listeners and redefine the sound of contemporary Afrobeats. Each artist adds a distinct layer of creativity, resulting in an album that is both cohesive and adventurous.

Skales - Martina’s Son

Skales’ latest project, ‘Martina’s Son’, named after his late mother, is the musician’s way of saying “Mama, I made it!” 2025 has been a defining year for Skales, who is enjoying a commercial resurgence after football superstar Lamine Yamal brought global attention to his 10-year-old single ‘Shake Body’.

With his fame spreading wide and far and his music finding new global listenerships, the Afrobeats star is singing a song of victory and dedicating it to his late mother, who sacrificed everything to see him win.

Giving the surreal year he’s enjoying, Skales is in a celebratory mood, and he makes this clear on a 16-track album where the party starts from the start and runs till the very end.

Pheelz X Fireboy - Peace by Piece

Nigerian sensational music producer and hitmaker Pheelz combines with the chart-topping superstar Fireboy to deliver a joint EP to soundtrack the dancefloor.



Combining their uniqueness, they deliver records that offer a rich fusion that is modern yet reflective of their Nigerian identities and global influences.

Iyanya - The Forester’s Son

Veteran star Iyanya rolls back the years with an album that shows that he’s still very much in touch with the soundscape. Across 10 tracks, he offers records that show his R&B credentials and groovy tunes that remind listeners of his classic Afrobeats hits.

Adekunle Gold - Fuji

When you think of Fuji, you hear the gan gan, gbedu drums, and the sakara. You think of praise singing and constant chest-thumping lyrics. You recollect the stinging jabs and famous subliminals that have defined famous feuds.

You think about parties, street carnivals, and traditional festivals. Adekunle Gold takes from all of these defining aspects and interprets them through pop lenses.



Adekunle Gold doesn’t seek to recreate or replace Fuji music. Rather, he expands on the genre’s cultural richness with the contemporary flair needed to bring it long-overdue mainstream attention.

Bella Shmurda - Sanity

Street Pop sensation Bella Shmurda is back with a new project that reflects his growth, both artistic and personal.



Across 16 tracks, his artistry is expansive as he explores Afropop, Konto, Dancehall, Apala, and Hip Hop, tying them with the dynamism and versatility that define his artistry.

Zaylevelten - Then 1t GOt Crazy