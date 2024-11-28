5 soul-lifting songs by gospel music star Sinach

Sinach has distinguished herself as a musician per excellence.

For over a decade, Sinach has impacted the global gospel music industry with a collection of her soul-lifting songs.

The powerful vocalist who is a product of Christ Embassy has moved listeners across the world with her stellar music that has won her multiple accolades.



In an interview with Pulse Nigeria, Sinach shares that she wants her music to give people hope. It's safe to say she has managed to achieve this with a collection of edifying records like 'Great Are You Lord' and 'Way Maker' which have enjoyed global success.

The record-breaking singer became the first African artist to tour India following the success of her hit record 'Way Maker'. The song also rocketed her to the top 10 of the Billboard Christian chart thereby making her the first African artist to top the chart.





While the song is her most popular offering, the award-winning star has recorded several other hit records that are popular in churches and among Christians globally.

Here are 5 soul lifting songs by gospel singer Sinach

Way Maker

By far her most popular song, this single has been translated into over 60 languages and covered by multiple global gospel music stars.

Great Are You Lord

A popular anthem in Christianity, this powerful worship song is a testament to Sinach's ability to make soul-stirring records.

I Know Who I Am

This bold declaration of faith and hope has been sung by Christians globally. It also captures Sianch's ability to make captivating praise records.

Omemma

On this classic record, Sinach infuses Igbo language to deliver a moving praise song.