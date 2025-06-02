10 recent songs that are samples or reimaginations of Nigerian classics

Music often involves taking from the past to create new sounds that capture the zeitgeist of the times.



This is the same for Nigerian mainstream pop music, which has steadily evolved over the years through a fusion of Nigerian indigenous music with foreign elements.

While Afrobeats' global success has motivated the leading actors to craft sounds that reflect this international rise and accommodate the sensibilities of their foreign audience, some artists are still looking within in search of the next frontier.

This search has led some artists to take a trip back into the storied past of Nigerian music to discover gems that are now inspiring exciting new materials.

In the past two years, Nigerian music has seen a growth in the sampling of the works of veterans and the reimagination of classic materials.

These artists are taking from the past and interpreting it through artistry and talking points that capture the realities of a new generation.

Here are 10 songs that are samples or reimaginations of Classic Nigerian songs

1. Davido - 'With You' featuring Omah Lay

Davido's 'With You' is currently the biggest song in Nigeria. The five-time Grammy nominee shared that parts of the song were inspired by 'Because of English' by Highlife legend Bright Chimezie.

2. Gaise Baba - 'No Turning Back' II featuring Lawrence Oyor

'No Turning Back II' recently set a new record for the highest-charting gospel song on Nigeria's biggest music chart. This reflects the success of the song, which is a reimagination of the classic hymn "I have decided to follow Jesus". While the hymn might not have Nigerian origins, it has been part of the church for decades, and it's now inspiring a new tune that's taking the gospel to a new generation.

3. Tems - 'Love Me Jeje'

2-time Grammy winner Tems delivered a fine song when she sampled Seyi Sodimu's 1997 classic 'Love Me Jeje' for a song that offers listeners a delightful Afrobeats experience that embraces her detailed writing and conveys her rich vocals. The Grammy-winning song showcased a playful and loving side of Tems, who encouraged listeners to leave their worries behind and learn to live freely.

4. Asake 'Active' featuring Travis Scott

For his third album 'Lungu Boy' , Asake took on a more experiemntal approach led by producers P Priime and Sarz who produced his muti genre fusing record 'Active'.

Sarz took from New Jersey bounce and combined it with funk, dance, and Afrobeats elements while also sampling Adewale Ayuba's famous hook on Jazzman Olofin's hit single 'Raise The Roof'.

5. Sarz 'C'mon Look' featuring Asake

Celebrate producer Sarz combined with Asake for an Afrobeats dance record that included a spicy hook that samples King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal's classic 'Won Tun-Nna'.

6. Phyno - 'Grateful'

For his swaggering rap performance 'Grateful', Phyno sampled the classic Igbo gospel song 'Kene nu onye kere igwe na uwa' by Njideka Okeke. The song added emotional and cultural depth that increased its gratification and made it one of the stand-out tracks on his album 'Full Time Job'.

7. ID Cabasa - 'Olufunmi reimagined' featuring Boj, Fireboy, OdumoduBlvck, Joeboy

Legendary music producer and executive ID Cabasa has announced plans to drop an album that comprises reimagined Afrobeats songs. For this, he had led with the reimagined version of Styl Plus' classic 'Olufunmi'. ID Cabasa connected with alternative music pioneering figure and genre-fusing maestro Boj, Afrobeats hitmakers Fireboy and Joeboy, and era-defining rapper OdumoduBlvck.

8. ID Cabasa - 'Anytime' featuring Ayo Maff, Bella Shmurda, Ajebo Hustlers

9ice's song 'Anytime' captures the struggles of toiling hard for a better future in the face of harsh realities. For the reimagined version, ID Cabasa assembled exciting figures in Nigerian street music to deliver a seamless collaboration that honours the original.

9. Ladipoe - 'Olufunmi (The Missing Recipe)' feat Styl Plus

Ladipoe rolled back the years with his new take on Styl Plus' timeless single 'Olufunmi'.



The award-winning rapper added rap verses that were straddled by the famous chorus that was an anthem when it dropped and continues to be a memorable one.

10. Olamide - 'Mosorire'