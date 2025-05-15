Nigerian music legend Bright Chimezie appreciates Davido for sampling his song

Nigerian music legend Bright Chimezie has reacted to Davido's trending hit single 'With You' featuring Omah Lay.

In a video posted on his Instagram page, the legendary singer danced to the song before appreciating Davido and Omah Lay for the song, which samples his classic hit record 'Because of English'.

The song, produced by super producer Tempoe, combined the melodic fusion of Highlife and Funk, popularised in the 1970s and 80s in Nigeria by stars like Bright Chimezie, to deliver a record that is now a fan favourite.

The single is the latest growing trend of Nigerian stars drawing inspiration from old Nigerian music.

In 2024, Tems sampled Seyi Sodimu's 1997 classic song 'Love Me Jeje' for the Grammy-winning song of the same title.

Asake also sampled Jazzman Olofin and Adewale Ayuba's 'Raise The Roof' for his Sarz-produced single 'Active' feat Travis Scott.

'With You' is one of the songs off Davido's recently released fifth album '5ive'.

Davido's fifth album saw the Afrobeats superstar restate his status as a prolific hitmaker who can summon hits on demand.

In a landmark feat, Afrobeats megastar Davido has become the first artist to score a number 1 song in Nigeria in 6 consecutive years.

Following the release of his new album, the 5-time Grammy nominee is set to embark on the '5 Alive' tour.

The multi-award-winning star announced 13 dates, including the 60,000 capacity Tottenham Hotspur stadium in the United Kingdom, which he will be headlining in the landmark concert alongside American hip hop icon 50 Cent and multi-Grammy-winning singer Mary J Blige.