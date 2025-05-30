Gaise Baba's 'No Turning Back II' featuring Lawrence Iyor has become the highest charting gospel song in the five year history of TurnTable Chart.

The song recently charted at NO. 4 on the TurnTable Top 100, which is Nigeria's biggest chart that collates data across streaming, TV, and radio platforms.

The song, which combines catchy inspirational lyrics with danceable production, has enjoyed huge commercial success, especially on TikTok, where it has gone viral.

'No Turning Back II', which is an reimagination of he classic hymn "I have decided to follow Jesus", is the second gospel song to enjoy huge mainstream success in 2025 after Lawrence Iyor's 'Favour', which blew up in the first quarter.

The growing success of gospel music in Nigeria shows a resurgence in its commercialism after the advent of streaming led to more pop artists, which reduced the visibility of gospel.

Now, Tik Tok is playing an active role in popularising gospel music, especially among a young population of listeners.

There has been a noticeable rise in the consumption of gospel music on streaming platforms. Nigeria's Gen Z's gospel music streams on Spotify have grown by 1228% between 2022 and 2024.