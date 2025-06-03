VeryDarkMan calls out Gentle Jack over unauthorised biopic: ‘He should've reached out to me first’

The controversial project, titled VeryDarkBlackMan, premiered on YouTube four days ago and has already drawn over 103,000 views, with veteran actor Gentle Jack portraying the lead role. In a candid Instagram video, VeryDarkMan expressed mixed emotions, on one hand, grateful for the acknowledgement, and on the other, frustrated by the execution. While he acknowledged the biopic as a significant nod to his influence, despite having only gained prominence in the past three years, he critiqued the film for lacking authenticity. “So, about this trending movie Baba Gentle Jack had to play me, I have a problem with it. To be very honest I am not even happy with it, while even watching it I even cringed. First of all I want to give a special out to baba Gentle Jack and I am happy,” he said.

Despite praising Gentle Jack’s legacy, VeryDarkMan emphasised that the actor failed to consult him, which he views as a missed opportunity for a more accurate and nuanced portrayal. “You know why? In the whole country, it has not been long that I started reigning as VeryDarkMan, let us say two to three years now. I am going to three years in the game, consistently I have been at the top and from no where they are doing a biopic of me, telling my own story where there have been legends and no one told their story."



ALSO READ: VDM doubles down on stance against celebrities gifting Bobrisky money He stressed that had Jack simply reached out, he would have shared his full backstory, warts and all. “There is no way Gentle Jack would send me a message and I would not respond in less than 30 minutes if I see it. There is no way, absolutely no way. Since Gentle Jack had that power, he should have written to me, VeryDarkMan, what is your story? I want to play your story, and I will tell you everything you need to know about me."



