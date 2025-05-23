Celebrating these Nollywood’s parent-child duos

If you’ve ever watched a Nigerian movie and thought, “This actor looks familiar,” you’re probably not wrong. Chances are, their parent paved the way years ago, chewing up scenes and stealing our hearts before they could even walk, literally.



And now? The kids are here, taking up the torch with style, grace, and sometimes, a viral TikTok challenge. From Iyabo and Priscilla Ojo serving mother-daughter goals on and off screen, to Pete and Yul Edochie giving us powerful baritone dialogues across generations, it’s clear: some stars were simply born into it. So let’s take a heartwarming trip through the families that are keeping the Nollywood legacy alive. Kunle Afolayan and Eyiyemi Afolayan

One of the most beautiful things about Nollywood is how it brings families together, both on-screen and off. A perfect example is Kunle Afolayan and his daughter Eyiyemi, who made waves with her performance in the 2022 Netflix hit Aníkúlápó. In the film, directed by her father, Eyiyemi played Princess Omowunmi, a royal character caught in a whirlwind of love, betrayal, and tradition. It was her first-ever movie role, and she didn’t just hold her own, she shone. But Eyiyemi’s talent didn’t come from nowhere. She’s part of the famous Afolayan family, her grandfather was the legendary Adeyemi Afolayan, better known as Ade Love, and her uncles, Gabriel and Aremu Afolayan, are household names in Nigerian film and music. Kunle, known for his strong storytelling and cultural themes, said casting his daughter was about more than family ties; it was about telling a truly Yoruba story with actors who understood the culture deeply. “If you want to portray culture, you should cast people who are from that culture,” he explained in an interview.



Iyabo Ojo and Priscilla Ojo

If you’re familiar with Nollywood, you’ve definitely heard of Iyabo Ojo. But what’s even more exciting is seeing her work alongside her daughter, Priscilla Ojo, who’s fast making her own mark. These two have collaborated on projects like My Wedding Diaries (2025), a romantic drama that captures their natural chemistry and real-life connection perfectly. They’ve also starred together in the series The In-Laws, a fun exploration of family dynamics that mixes drama with just the right amount of humour.



And if you want a more emotional ride, check out Beyond Words, produced by Iyabo Ojo TV, where Priscilla plays a major role. Watching these two on screen is like catching a glimpse of their actual mother-daughter bond, genuine and heartfelt. READ THIS: Labake Olododo: Iyabo Ojo’s climactic offering, eight years in the making Pete Edochie and Yul Edochie

When you think Nollywood royalty, Pete Edochie’s name tops the list. And it’s no surprise his son Yul Edochie followed in his footsteps, both literally and figuratively.



The father-son duo has given us unforgettable performances in films like Power vs Power, where their on-screen presence is as commanding as their off-screen legacy. They’ve also starred in Test of Devotion, a gripping drama about loyalty and family, and Gods of Our Fathers, which dives into ancestral legacies and generational bonds.



Seeing Pete and Yul together on screen is like watching history and the future of Nollywood playing out before your eyes. Jide Kosoko and Temi Kosoko

Jide Kosoko is a Nollywood legend, and his daughter Temi Kosoko is carrying the torch with style. These two have joined forces in movies like Triple Trouble, directed by Temi herself and featuring her father in a key role. The film is a lively, family-centred story that showcases their love for storytelling. They’ve also worked together on the comedy My Crazy Mother-in-Law, where their chemistry and comedic timing bring the laughs in spades. Together, they prove that great acting runs deep in the Kosoko bloodline. Femi Adebayo and Adebayo Salami (Oga Bello)

Father and son legends Adebayo Salami (known affectionately as Oga Bello) and Femi Adebayo have been lighting up Yoruba cinema screens for decades. Their collaborations are fan favourites, especially the epic Apaadi (2009), which showcased their dramatic skills and strong screen presence. Another exciting project is Kesari (2018), an action-packed thriller where both actors shine, and the emotional drama Ife Igbekun, which explores love and sacrifice in deep, meaningful ways. Together, they bring tradition and talent in a perfect blend. They also featured in Femi Adebayo’s directorial debut, Seven Doors. Sunday Omobolanle (Papi Luwe) and Sunkanmi Omobolanle