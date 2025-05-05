FreeVDM: Protest erupts in Abuja over detention of social activist [VIDEO]

A group of youths staged a protest in Abuja on Monday, demanding the immediate release of popular activist and social media influencer, Martins Otse, widely known as Very Dark Man (VDM).

The demonstration began shortly after reports emerged that Otse had been arrested under unclear circumstances.

According to eyewitnesses, he was taken into custody after visiting a branch of Guarantee Trust Bank in Abuja with his mother to inquire about his account.

Although the details surrounding his arrest remain unclear, protesters gathered in large numbers at a junction near the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Jabi, carrying placards and chanting slogans to support Otse.

“He’s not a thief! Now VDM has blocked the road. Release VDM!” protesters chanted, drawing attention from onlookers and motorists in the busy area.

One protester, who declined to give his name, said, “We are here because VDM speaks truth to power. He shouldn’t be punished for using his voice.”

Others accused the authorities of targeting Otse for his outspoken stance on social and political issues.

“This is not just about Martins. It’s about freedom of expression. Arresting someone without clear charges sends a dangerous message,” said another protester.

The protest remained peaceful, with no clashes reported as of press time. Police and security forces were seen monitoring the situation but did not interfere with the demonstration.

As calls for Otse’s release grow louder on social media under the trending hashtag #FreeVDM, neither the police nor the EFCC have released an official statement clarifying the reason for his detention.