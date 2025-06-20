BBNaija season 9 reunion premieres June 23

Airing from Monday, June 23, 2025, the series brings former housemates back together for an unfiltered sit-down, offering a rare glimpse into the emotional, chaotic, and complicated aftermath of life in and after Biggie’s house.
Set to be broadcast on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv Channel 151) and Africa Magic Family (DStv Channel 154), the Reunion will once again be anchored by long-time host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who is known for asking the questions no one wants to answer and steering even the tensest conversations with charm and clarity.
While the Big Brother Naija experience is often remembered for the viral moments, late-night parties, and weekly evictions, the Reunion offers something more layered: accountability. It’s where former housemates revisit old wounds, correct public narratives, clarify private betrayals, and sometimes fan the flames of unresolved drama.
The Reunion isn’t just for spectacle. It has become an unofficial “final chapter” of each season, allowing audiences to better understand how the game affected contestants long after eviction night. It’s also where many social media feuds are unpacked, ships are confirmed or broken, and accusations of clout-chasing, disloyalty, and manipulation are either defended or denied.
According to Dr. Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of General Entertainment at MultiChoice Group, the show is a necessary moment of reckoning for both fans and contestants alike.
“So much unfolds in Biggie’s universe and all these months later, the Reunion gives our audience an authentic and reflective look at life after the house. This allows viewers to reconnect with their favourite housemates and witness their evolution. As always, the BBNaija Reunion will bring engaging storytelling, honest conversations, and lots of drama, just what our viewers love,” she said.
Viewers can expect revelations on several fronts. Unresolved issues like betrayals that happened in the final weeks, shifting loyalties, “situationships” that didn’t survive the transition back to reality, and personal growth journeys will be examined in full. Fan-favorite housemates who faded from the spotlight may finally reveal why, while others may defend their actions under the scrutiny of the public eye.
This year’s reunion is also expected to unpack how fame, online criticism, and post-show deals have changed some of the housemates. From mental health discussions to rebranding efforts, it’s a chance for many to reclaim their narratives, or double down on them.
In previous seasons, reunions have produced meme-worthy moments, reignited rivalries, and even created viral redemptions. Whether this reunion takes a path of healing or hostility remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: the cameras may have stopped rolling months ago, but the drama never really ends.
The show will air every weeknight at 10:00 PM WAT beginning June 23.
