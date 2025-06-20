BBNaija season 9 reunion premieres June 23

Airing from Monday, June 23, 2025, the series brings former housemates back together for an unfiltered sit-down, offering a rare glimpse into the emotional, chaotic, and complicated aftermath of life in and after Biggie’s house.

Set to be broadcast on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv Channel 151) and Africa Magic Family (DStv Channel 154), the Reunion will once again be anchored by long-time host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who is known for asking the questions no one wants to answer and steering even the tensest conversations with charm and clarity.



READ THIS: Do the BBNaija season 9 housemates qualify as ‘celebrities’? [Opinion]

While the Big Brother Naija experience is often remembered for the viral moments, late-night parties, and weekly evictions, the Reunion offers something more layered: accountability. It’s where former housemates revisit old wounds, correct public narratives, clarify private betrayals, and sometimes fan the flames of unresolved drama.

The Reunion isn’t just for spectacle. It has become an unofficial “final chapter” of each season, allowing audiences to better understand how the game affected contestants long after eviction night. It’s also where many social media feuds are unpacked, ships are confirmed or broken, and accusations of clout-chasing, disloyalty, and manipulation are either defended or denied.